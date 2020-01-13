Laclede Chain Details Company's Sales Restructuring

ST. LOUIS, MO — Laclede Chain Manufacturing Co. is a nationwide manufacturer and supplier of high-quality domestic chain and accessories serving industrial customers across North America and beyond. The company recently restructured its sales leadership team to provide more individualized attention to its customers and help them get the most value out of their relationships with Laclede.

With the restructuring, Dennis Boxdorfer has been elevated to General Manager of Laclede’s General Industries division, which includes customers in the trailer, construction, and large retail sectors, to name a few.

Boxdorfer previously served the company as Rep Firm Manager for four years leading up to this promotion. In his former role, Boxdorfer expertly managed and provided resources to Laclede’s team of contracted independent manufacturer representatives. Before joining Laclede, Boxdorfer gained decades of experience in construction and machinery as a business owner and successful sales leader.

In his new role, Boxdorfer will be focused on forming deeper partnerships with customers by helping them make smart business decisions when it comes to their chain needs. He will be working with customers directly to help them evaluate their current chain needs and optimize the solutions Laclede is providing.

Laclede Chain company president Tim Riley is looking forward to seeing Boxdorfer’s impact on a broader set of customers.

“Dennis has developed so much expertise in his years at Laclede,” Riley said. “I am eager to see him lead his team to hone their knowledge, and also to see him help guide our customers at a deeper, strategic level.”

Boxdorfer will be traveling to spend time face-to-face with customers along with Laclede sales reps and engineers to learn more about the challenges customers are facing in their businesses. These new learnings may lead Boxdorfer to recommend an existing product that better suits their application, or even discover opportunities for Laclede to develop custom products.

“We want to ensure we are developing the right solutions for our customers in their specific application,” Boxdorfer said. “Our goal is to develop partnerships with these customers and help them grow their business.”

Boxdorfer sees the restructuring as a move that will help solidify Laclede Chain’s service for customers in the future. “This promotion allows me to bring my knowledge of the general industrial sector to a more strategic level,” said Boxdorfer. “I’m now able to guide our customers to making smart business decisions that will lead to better operations, better safety, and better results.”

Laclede Chain Manufacturing has over 250,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space in four locations across the United States. The company is the oldest domestic chain manufacturer in the US and has over 200 employees across its system.