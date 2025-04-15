Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal

The retailer said the move would expand its “Pro” operations into a new distribution channel.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 15, 2025
I Stock 458649667
iStock.com/GaryPhoto

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire a leading provider of interior finishes in a deal worth more than $1.3 billion.

Artisan Design Group designs, distributes and installs flooring, cabinets, countertops and other surface finishes for homebuilders and property managers across the nation, company officials said. ADG has more than 3,200 specialized installers in the U.S. and posted revenue of about $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2024.

Lowe’s officials said the deal would expand its “Pro” offering into a new distribution channel — in a fragmented market worth some $50 billion.

"With more than 18 million homes needed in the United States by 2033, we expect new home construction will be a major driver of Pro planned spend for the next decade,” Lowe’s Chairman, President and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. “The acquisition of ADG allows us to build on our momentum with Pro planned spend and is expected to expand our total addressable market by approximately $50 billion.”

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. Lowe’s plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.

Gate Driver Manufacturer Completely Eliminates Component Shortages
Gate Driver Manufacturer Completely Eliminates Component Shortages
April 4, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
April 15, 2025
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
April 14, 2025
Core Industrial Gases, Ajax, Ontario.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core Industrial Gases Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
