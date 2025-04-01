Rexel Acquires Long Island Electrical Distributor

Rexel’s U.S. division has acquired a longtime Long Island electrical distributor, company officials announced Tuesday.

Rexel USA said that the addition of Farmingdale, New York-based Schwing Electrical Supply would help its broader goal of expanding its footprint in “key markets with strong growth potential.” Schwing, founded in 1960, operates six locations with a combined staff of more than 100 on Long Island, which Rexel officials said is poised for “substantial growth” amid investments in residential, commercial and healthcare projects.

Rexel said the company “intends to operate under the Schwing Electrical Supply banner” following the completion of the deal, which would help leverage the brand’s strength in the Long Island market.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Schwing is the leading electrical distributor on Long Island, known for its long-standing history, strong culture, superior service, and talented associates,” Rexel CEO Roger Little said in the announcement. “This acquisition marks a significant expansion into the Long Island market, which presents attractive growth opportunities.”