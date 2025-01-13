Motion to Acquire M.B. McKee

The bearings and drives distributor operates three West Texas locations.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 13, 2025
Motion

Motion on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire longtime Texas distributor M.B. McKee Co. Inc.

M.B. McKee, founded in 1943, distributes mechanical bearings, belts, chains, motors and drives, as well as power transmission components and conveyor systems, to the industrial, commercial equipment, textile and agriculture markets. The company is based in Lubbock and operates additional locations in Amarillo and Hereford, Texas; its workforce totals approximately 30.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

"M.B. McKee is a well-established, high-quality business and a perfect strategic fit for us,” Motion President James Howe said in the announcement. “The complementary product offering and customer-centric approach will supplement and extend our presence and scale in the region.”

Cindy Cole, M.B. McKee's majority owner and president, will assist with the transition of the business to Motion. Following the deal’s close, Kirk Cole, her husband and McKee’s vice president of sales, and Mark McKee, her brother and company vice president and partial owner, will remain in their respective roles.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and we look forward to bringing customers an expanded product and service offering while supporting Motion’s growth initiatives,” Cindy Cole said in the statement.

Motion is the no. 2 distributor on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list.

