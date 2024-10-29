Motion to Acquire Canadian Hydraulics Supplier

MRO and industrial technology distributor Motion on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ontario hydraulics and pneumatics manufacturer Stoney Creek Hydraulics.

Stoney Creek, founded in its namesake suburb of Hamilton in 1998, offers hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders built to customer blueprints or requirements, as well as cylinder inspection, machining and testing services.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of October, subject to closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Motion — the no. 2 distributor on ID's Big 50 — said the addition of Stoney Creek would bolster its hydraulic offering in Canada, while Stoney Creek owner Patrick Gauthier said that the company is “excited to begin a new chapter.”

“It is a great fit — both companies are customer-focused and share the same high values and service standards,” Gauthier said. “The future is very bright for us and our customers as we combine resources and deepen our offerings.”