Rensa Filtration Acquires the Filter Shop

The Filter Shop's Des Moines and Omaha distribution centers serve customers throughout the region.

Rensa Filtration
Sep 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 34 53 Pm
Rensa Filtration

AURORA, Ill. — Rensa Filtration, a manufacturer and distributor of consumable, mission-critical air filtration products, announced that it has acquired the Filter Shop, which has air filter distribution centers and service teams in Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, that serve customers throughout the region.

"I am pleased to announce our latest partnership with Ryan Dahlgaard and his team at the Filter Shop as we continue our journey to become a leading provider of air filtration products and services," said Brandon Ost, Rensa's founder and CEO. "The Filter Shop has developed an impressive base of filtration customers in education, healthcare, food manufacturing and data center facilities in the Midwest."

"We take great pride in trying to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service in this industry, while addressing their commercial or industrial air filter needs since 2004," said Dahlgaard, the founder and president of the Filter Shop. "We will continue to solve air filtration needs with a broader range of innovative solutions and technologies provided by our new partnership with Rensa Filtration. With access to their full production facilities, engineers and innovations coming from Rensa's R&D team, we look forward to growing our raving fan base."

