Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires PPE Distributor USA Safety Supply

The deal expands Stellar's national presence to a 20th regional hub.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Jul 16, 2024
Stellar Industrial Supply hub, Everette, Wash.
Stellar Industrial Supply hub, Everette, Wash.

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other industries, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Eagan, Minnesota-based personal protection equipment distributor USA Safety Supply Corporation.

Closing is scheduled for July 31.

USA Safety Supply is a family-owned, 20-year-old PPE distributor. It offers a broad range of products from more than 250 manufacturers and is recognized for its industry-leading low back-order rates. The acquisition expands Stellar’s national presence, now with 20 regional hubs, and expands Stellar’s expertise and offering in the safety product category.

“We continue to build out Stellar's reach and capabilities, always with our customers' needs in mind,” said Stellar Industrial Supply president and CEO John Wiborg. "I’m happy that the USA Safety team is joining forces with Stellar.

"This new acquisition brings us a great team and furthers our geographic and product expansion. Stellar already has excellent capabilities in the safety category, and this is really a positive addition to our platform. Rick and Laura Raether have built an excellent company that knows how to deliver value to customers. The culture they have created aligns with Stellar’s. We are looking forward to working with them and their team to bring more value to our customers."

Stellar Industrial Supply provides coast-to-coast support for its customers with 20 regional hubs, including Portland and Albany, Oregon; Everett, Tacoma and Spokane, Washington; Los Angeles-metro, Upland and Central Valley, California — San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Goleta — Salt Lake City; Sparks, Nevada; Denver; Billings, Montana; Phoenix; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Knoxville and Memphis, Tennessee; Lawrence, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; and Eagan. 

In addition to its deep product catalog, the Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $186 million in cost savings, all of which are customer-verified. The program saved customers nearly $18 million in total in 2023.

"We are thrilled to join the Stellar Industrial Supply family. Their leadership, integrity and commitment to service is world class. More importantly, thank you to our customers who have supported USA Safety Supply Corporation for the past 20 years and we look forward to serving you under the Stellar Industrial Supply name going forward,” said Laura Raether, USA Safety Supply CEO. “Also a very special thank you to our dedicated and hardworking employees and their many years of service. Here's to an exciting future ahead."

