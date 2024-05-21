Blue Point Capital Partners Acquires National Safety Apparel

NSA said it plans to pursue geographic expansion, new product introductions and strategic M&A.

Blue Point Capital Partners
May 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 21 At 1 03 16 Pm
National Safety Apparel

CLEVELAND — Blue Point Capital Partners on Tuesday announced the recapitalization of National Safety Apparel, a leading Cleveland-based manufacturer of branded, high-performance personal protective equipment and safety products for electrical, industrial and service applications.

With a strong focus on the utility and electrical services sector, the company has a long history of providing equipment and apparel that comply with the most rigorous technical safety standards.

Throughout its nearly 90 years in operation, NSA has forged a legacy characterized by high-quality products, exceptional customer service and strong brands. Backed by extensive customer relationships, the NSA team is committed to manufacturing innovative, standard and custom products that emphasize safety, functionality and comfort as the utmost priorities in the high-risk, critical-use environments served.

“Blue Point’s experience in our industry and alignment with our culture made them the right choice for NSA as we explore new avenues for expansion in the safety products market,” said fourth-generation NSA owner and CEO Chuck Grossman, who will remain in his leadership role. “Together, we will continue to scale the business while staying true to NSA’s mission — to ensure the protection of workers and help them return home safely every day.”

NSA’s double-digit annual growth for over a decade has established it as a leader in the landscape with the depth, resources and vision for continued success. With Blue Point’s support, the company will continue to drive organic growth with new product introductions, geographic expansion and strategic M&A.

“This partnership is a continuation of Blue Point’s history of partnering with local, family-owned businesses,” said Blue Point partner Jonathan Pressnell. “NSA’s impressive performance and customer loyalty demonstrate their exceptional market position and quality products. The company is an excellent fit with Blue Point’s manufacturing and safety sector investing experience. Looking ahead, we plan to provide capital and operational resources to assist management in accelerating growth and driving efficiency, building on the impressive track record already established by the NSA team.”

NSA is actively seeking complementary partnerships with like-minded founders and owners of safety products businesses. Business owners interested in learning more may contact Blue Point Managing Director, Business Development Megan Kneipp.

