LindFast Acquires Merco Tape

Merco will continue to operate its facility in southern New York state.

May 20, 2024
Merco Tape

Specialty fastener distributor LindFast Solutions Group announced earlier this month that it has acquired Merco Tape, a southern New York distributor of tape and accessories.

In addition to its own Merco Tape brand, the company offers tape from national and international brands, along with generic and private-label offerings. It supplies customers in a wide range of industries and operating conditions, including aerospace, defense, science and medicine.

“We believe the combination will be a powerful force to better serve our customers,” LindFast officials said in a statement.

The company added that it expects “very little” change for its external stakeholders. Merco will continue to operate its current facility and software, and LindFast hopes to maintain the Merco Tape brand and stock its products across its existing North American footprint.

