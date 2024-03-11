Walter Surface Technologies Acquires PushCorp Inc.

PushCorp is a leading manufacturer of robotic end-of-arm-tools for material removal applications.

Walter Surface Technologies
Mar 11, 2024
Wire Brush V2
Walter Surface Technologies

MONTREAL — In its quest to become the leader in productivity solutions for the metalworking industry, Walter Surface Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of PushCorp Inc., a U.S.-based, industry-leading manufacturer of robotic end-of-arm-tools for material removal applications.

Walter and PushCorp share a strong focus to provide reliable and productive solutions answering the needs and challenges facing industrial end-users. With the addition of PushCorp to Walter’s portfolio, Walter will help its customers to be more productive, and confidently approach robotics and automation for their material removal processes. 

“We are very excited to welcome PushCorp to the Walter family. PushCorp brings to Walter its USA-made robotic equipment and force control devices that will allow us to continue to expand our solutions to help customers as they integrate automation into their manufacturing processes,” said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of Walter. “This transaction is an unequalled opportunity to position Walter as a leader in robotic and automated material removal solutions in North America as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions."

Mike McMillen, CEO of PushCorp, welcomed the new relationship: “We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both customers, products and values. We are proud to see PushCorp adding its experience & robotic solutions to Walter's renowned and robust offering. We are confident this is a strong pathway to growth, and success for our shared customers.”

Following this transaction, PushCorp will continue to operate under their own respective brands. The transaction is effective immediately, and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Wire Brush V2
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires PushCorp
March 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 44 59 Am
AFC Industries Acquires Globe International
March 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 07 At 1 16 10 Pm
Ascent Lifting Acquires CERTEX USA
March 7, 2024
Related Stories
Columbus, Ohio.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Spartan Tool Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 44 59 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Globe International
Screen Shot 2024 03 07 At 1 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires CERTEX USA
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 44 59 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Globe International
Globe is a leading supplier of fasteners, door hardware and galvanized aircraft cable.
March 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 07 At 1 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ascent Lifting Acquires CERTEX USA
CERTEX's chief executive is the new CEO of Ascent.
March 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 07 At 12 59 04 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Engineering Services Company
IT8 provides mechanical, electrical, programming and construction services.
March 7, 2024
Investment From Bbh Capital Partners
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Receives Private Equity Investment
BBH Capital Partners made a "significant" investment in the material handling and automation firm.
March 6, 2024
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Pro-Seal
The deal will provide "additional geographic territory and enhanced end market mix."
March 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 05 At 2 08 49 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shelton Machinery Acquires Municipal Tool & Machinery, Launches New Company
TSM Group is the new parent of Shelton Machinery, Concept Machinery and Municipal Machinery.
March 5, 2024
Pxl 20230914 180935534
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products Acquires Scope Optics
The Australian company makes innovative and affordable protective eyewear.
March 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm 642dcbfb090c2
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Completes Acquisition of Kamco Supply
Kamco provides steel, lumber and structural components in the New York City metropolitan area.
March 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 04 At 1 43 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires Ace Bolt & Screw
Ace has grown into one of the largest fastener distributors in the Southeast.
March 4, 2024
Border States branch, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Winston Engineering, Launches 'Engineering Services' Business
Border States Engineering Services provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services across the U.S.
March 4, 2024
I Stock 1314094152
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oregon Compressed Air Distributor Joins Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco officials said the acquisition would bolster its presence in the Portland area.
March 4, 2024
I Stock 681859908
Mergers & Acquisitions
United Hardware, Do it Best Announce Merger Agreement
The deal will create "one of the industry’s leading cooperatives."
March 4, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires Blazer Electric Supply
The deal adds two locations in southern Colorado.
March 1, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Brawner Paper
The paper and janitorial supply distributor will expand the company's footprint in Houston.
March 1, 2024