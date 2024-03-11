Walter Surface Technologies Acquires PushCorp Inc.

MONTREAL — In its quest to become the leader in productivity solutions for the metalworking industry, Walter Surface Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of PushCorp Inc., a U.S.-based, industry-leading manufacturer of robotic end-of-arm-tools for material removal applications.

Walter and PushCorp share a strong focus to provide reliable and productive solutions answering the needs and challenges facing industrial end-users. With the addition of PushCorp to Walter’s portfolio, Walter will help its customers to be more productive, and confidently approach robotics and automation for their material removal processes.

“We are very excited to welcome PushCorp to the Walter family. PushCorp brings to Walter its USA-made robotic equipment and force control devices that will allow us to continue to expand our solutions to help customers as they integrate automation into their manufacturing processes,” said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of Walter. “This transaction is an unequalled opportunity to position Walter as a leader in robotic and automated material removal solutions in North America as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions."

Mike McMillen, CEO of PushCorp, welcomed the new relationship: “We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both customers, products and values. We are proud to see PushCorp adding its experience & robotic solutions to Walter's renowned and robust offering. We are confident this is a strong pathway to growth, and success for our shared customers.”

Following this transaction, PushCorp will continue to operate under their own respective brands. The transaction is effective immediately, and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged.