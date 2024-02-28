Innovance Inc. Acquires Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions

Jorgensen has long been a leading supplier to the machine tool and metalworking industries.

Innovance
Feb 28, 2024

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Innovance, a 100% employee-owned holding company focused on manufacturing and industrial technology, has acquired Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions. For more than 73 years, Jorgensen has been a leading provider of conveyors, coolant filtration systems, material handling equipment and chip processing equipment for the machine tool, metal working and other industries. As part of Innovance, Jorgensen joins a family of companies concentrated on industrial manufacturing capabilities and solutions to production challenges.  

Founded in 2004, Innovance takes its name from its focus on innovation and performance. The Innovance company lineup already includes four companies that share nearly 170 years of innovation and technological refinement. ALMCO manufactures industrial finishing and washing systems. Lou-Rich is a highly integrated contract manufacturer, specializing in complex projects, with precision machining, metal fabrication, assembly, and sourcing capabilities. Mass Finishing Inc. (MFI) creates high-energy centrifugal barrel polishing and deburring equipment. Panels Plus designs and manufactures panelizing equipment for the off-site, modular, and prefabricated building industries.  

Merritt Becker, Innovance CEO, highlighted the philosophical and strategic connections among the holding company's family of brands, now including Jorgensen. "Like ALMCO, MFI and Panels Plus, Jorgensen is an innovative industrial machine manufacturer," he said. "This acquisition continues our strategy of building the Innovance portfolio with recognized industrial machine OEM companies and brands that complement our strong Lou-Rich contract manufacturing business."  

Charles and Evelyn Jorgensen founded Jorgensen Conveyor in 1950 to design, manufacture and install conveyors for manufacturing applications at major equipment and automotive production facilities. Innovations in belt design, chip handling and filtration have propelled the company throughout three generations of Jorgensen family ownership in Mequon, Wis. The new alliance with Innovance enables the Jorgensen team to become owners of the business they have helped build.  

Jorgensen President and COO Karl Kleppek praised the creativity and vision of the Jorgensen family, including outgoing CEO Chuck D'Amico, grandson of Charles and Evelyn Jorgensen. "Jorgensen's long history in the material handling industry has consistently demonstrated a devotion to high-quality products, attentive customer service and an inclusive, employee-centered workplace culture," Kleppek said. "Joining Innovance will uphold that commitment and build on the Jorgensen legacy."  

Through the Innovance commitment to the growth and stability of its brands, Innovance will retain all 65 of Jorgensen's employees and ensure a seamless transition to employee ownership for the Jorgensen team.  


Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 27 At 2 51 18 Pm
Big Lift Acquires ePicker
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1377681792
Six Companies Form ‘Unique’ Coast-to-Coast Distributor
February 26, 2024
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
February 26, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 27 At 2 51 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Big Lift Acquires ePicker
I Stock 1377681792
Mergers & Acquisitions
Six Companies Form ‘Unique’ Coast-to-Coast Distributor
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1377681792
Mergers & Acquisitions
Six Companies Form ‘Unique’ Coast-to-Coast Distributor
Behind a private equity firm’s buying spree.
February 26, 2024
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
CenterOak officials said the distributor tripled in size under its ownership.
February 26, 2024
I Stock 470852759
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Distribution to Acquire Wesco Integrated Supply
The WIS business designs and implements industrial MRO supply chain solutions.
February 23, 2024
I Stock 1323597289
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv Acquires Vivabox Solutions
Veritiv said the addition would enhance its capabilities in kitting and design for complex projects.
February 22, 2024
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Fluid Power Companies
The deal will bolster the distributor's hydraulic and pneumatic footprint in Canada.
February 20, 2024
Henkel warehouse in Lincolnton, N.C., Aug. 2018.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel to Acquire Seal for Life Industries
The company said the deal would bolster growth in its MRO business.
February 15, 2024
Ss On Site Safety Stores Thumb
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW to Acquire Whitco Supply
The Louisiana company supplies products to the midstream market and the broader energy sector.
February 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Kappe Associates
Kappe provides pumps, controls and process equipment across the Mid-Atlantic region.
February 14, 2024
B&d Ind
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&D Industrial Acquires American Gear & Engineering Inc.
The acquisition also includes Tech Tool Company, a complementary gear rack manufacturer.
February 13, 2024
Trystar Acquires Macromatic 2 6 24
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trystar Acquires Macromatic Industrial Controls
The acquisition supports Trystar's mission to help customers maximize uptime.
February 7, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Announces New Organizational Structure
The company has successfully combined with fellow Sonepar subsidiary Irby C&I.
February 5, 2024
Location Orlando
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade to Acquire Canadian Jan-San Distributors
The company added Superior SANY in Ontario and Royal Net in Quebec.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1483521942
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution M&A Expected to Persist in 2024
Normalized financial performance should generate even more conviction among buyers this year.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 2 54 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hose Tech USA
The company serves Central Texas, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.
February 2, 2024