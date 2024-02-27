Big Lift Acquires ePicker

Since its 2021 launch, ePicker has built an impressive network of material handling distributors.

Big Lift LLC
Feb 27, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 27 At 2 51 18 Pm
ePIcker

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Big Lift LLC announced Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of ePicker LLC, a fast-growing material handling equipment provider based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since its launch in 2021, ePicker has built an impressive network of industry-leading material handling distributors that market its portfolio of electric pallet jacks, stackers, access vehicles and lithium-ion-powered forklifts to customers across North America. Big Lift is the North American subsidiary of EP Equipment, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative material handling equipment companies in the world. EP Equipment specializes in designing and manufacturing lithium-powered forklifts, warehouse equipment and autonomous material handling solutions.

Big Lift currently distributes Big Joe Forklifts, a leading North American material handling brand founded in 1951, which is well known for its innovative products and exemplary aftermarket support. Big Joe pioneered the Class III “walk-behind” lift truck market segment and continues to have the broadest portfolio of powered walk-behind lift trucks in North America.

Following its acquisition of ePicker, Big Lift will re-brand ePicker as EP to capitalize on its parent company's strong global brand reputation. The North American EP brand will utilize the former ePicker leadership team that joined the company through the acquisition.

The Big Joe and EP brands will be distributed through their current sales channels while focusing on different product segments. The Big Joe channel will continue to focus on innovative niche products and in-between-handling applications while the EP channel will primarily focus on “purpose-built” lithium-ion forklifts. Both brands will offer market-leading autonomous solutions.

“This acquisition is an important part of Big Lift’s strategy to become the market leader in lithium-powered material handling solutions and, specifically, the industry leader in lithium forklifts in North America. The addition of the ePicker team and ePicker forklift distributors will benefit both channels as it will enable Big Lift to dramatically increase our resource base, significantly strengthen our aftermarket support capabilities, and ensure we continue to launch high-quality, innovative products,” said Dan Rosskamm, president of Big Lift.

“Building off the success of ePicker, EP North America will hit the ground running, bringing best-in-class lithium-powered forklifts to retailers, warehouses and DCs,” said Jason Bratton, general manager for EP North America. “As demand for new energy forklifts is increasing, I am excited to be part of a larger global team that shares the vision of what North America needs for material handling solutions.”

EP North America is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and offers a range of material handling solutions from lithium-ion Class 1 forklifts to lithium battery solutions, stackers, pallet jacks and access vehicles. EP brings specialized products to the North American market to maximize efficiency in various applications and environments. As part of Big Lift, EP North America will have additional resources available to its dealer network as well as the end-user, including increased engineering capabilities, marketing support, customer service, aftermarket parts and warranty support.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1377681792
Six Companies Form ‘Unique’ Coast-to-Coast Distributor
February 26, 2024
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
February 26, 2024
I Stock 470852759
Vallen Distribution to Acquire Wesco Integrated Supply
February 23, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1377681792
Mergers & Acquisitions
Six Companies Form ‘Unique’ Coast-to-Coast Distributor
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
I Stock 470852759
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Distribution to Acquire Wesco Integrated Supply
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
SurfacePrep, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
CenterOak Partners Sells SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners
CenterOak officials said the distributor tripled in size under its ownership.
February 26, 2024
I Stock 470852759
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Distribution to Acquire Wesco Integrated Supply
The WIS business designs and implements industrial MRO supply chain solutions.
February 23, 2024
I Stock 1323597289
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv Acquires Vivabox Solutions
Veritiv said the addition would enhance its capabilities in kitting and design for complex projects.
February 22, 2024
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Fluid Power Companies
The deal will bolster the distributor's hydraulic and pneumatic footprint in Canada.
February 20, 2024
Henkel warehouse in Lincolnton, N.C., Aug. 2018.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel to Acquire Seal for Life Industries
The company said the deal would bolster growth in its MRO business.
February 15, 2024
Ss On Site Safety Stores Thumb
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW to Acquire Whitco Supply
The Louisiana company supplies products to the midstream market and the broader energy sector.
February 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Kappe Associates
Kappe provides pumps, controls and process equipment across the Mid-Atlantic region.
February 14, 2024
B&d Ind
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&D Industrial Acquires American Gear & Engineering Inc.
The acquisition also includes Tech Tool Company, a complementary gear rack manufacturer.
February 13, 2024
Trystar Acquires Macromatic 2 6 24
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trystar Acquires Macromatic Industrial Controls
The acquisition supports Trystar's mission to help customers maximize uptime.
February 7, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Announces New Organizational Structure
The company has successfully combined with fellow Sonepar subsidiary Irby C&I.
February 5, 2024
Location Orlando
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade to Acquire Canadian Jan-San Distributors
The company added Superior SANY in Ontario and Royal Net in Quebec.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1483521942
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution M&A Expected to Persist in 2024
Normalized financial performance should generate even more conviction among buyers this year.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 2 54 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hose Tech USA
The company serves Central Texas, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.
February 2, 2024
Core & Main branch, Boonville, Ind.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Dana Kepner
The Denver company distributes water, storm drainage and geotextile products, along with specialty tools and accessories.
February 2, 2024