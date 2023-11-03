Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Industrial Specialties Inc.

The deal marks the company's first acquisition.

Aberdeen Dynamics
Nov 3, 2023
Dji 0046 With Flag
Aberdeen Dynamics

TULSA, Okla. — Aberdeen Dynamics on Wednesday announced its official acquisition of Industrial Specialties Inc.

The strategic move marks a significant step forward for Aberdeen, expanding its geographical footprint and company.

Aberdeen Dynamics is a trusted motion and control solutions that has served customers in Tulsa for 50 years. In addition to its core operations in Tulsa, Aberdeen has two other established brands within its corporate family: Valtec CNC, a specialist in aerospace machining, and Fluid Specialties, dedicated to fluid conveyance. Both Valtec CNC and Fluid Specialties are based in the Tulsa area.

The acquisition of Industrial Specialties, with locations in Oklahoma City and Duncan, Oklahoma, initiates a new chapter in Aberdeen's journey as its first acquisition. It enables Aberdeen to extend its operations into new regions and harness the 40 years of expertise that Industrial Specialties has in hydraulic and pneumatic connector products.

Additionally, both Aberdeen Dynamics and ISI share the distinction of being distributors of Parker Hannifin products, paving the way for mutually beneficial collaborations and an expanded portfolio of product offerings.

“This acquisition is the first step in our strategic plan for growth in the coming years," said Aberdeen Dynamics President Mike Spanier. "We are excited about the opportunity to diversify ISI’s portfolio of products and to tap into their technical expertise. The shared values and customer-centric approach of both companies make this an ideal partnership.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
Sponsored
6 Digital Technologies Transforming Distribution
November 2, 2023
Dji 0046 With Flag
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Industrial Specialties
November 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
November 3, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
November 2, 2023
Related Stories
Aa13d215 6043 4760 9292 C1fb0a0fc257
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Canadian Distributor, Adds Former Fastenal COO
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
Sponsored
True Costs of Ownership When Choosing Cloud Deployment
There are several factors to consider when choosing between cloud and on-premises deployment. Most companies begin by looking at the cost of ownership.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 03 At 11 23 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Edge Construction Supply
The Spokane company operates nine locations across the Pacific Northwest.
November 3, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives
Torque has served the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia markets for nearly four decades.
November 2, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Applied Industrial Controls, Engineered Systems Group
The deals are the company's sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 1 42 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hotsy Equipment
The move expands Singer's footprint into Colorado.
November 2, 2023
Critica Avt Valve Installed High
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel Acquires Critica Infrastructure
The company said the deal would significantly expand its MRO portfolio.
November 2, 2023
Endries
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires Viscan Group
Viscan offers over 25,000 unique SKUs, including specialized screws, fasteners and related components.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Viking Hose and Fittings
The North Carolina company will join Singer's Catawba Rubber division.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 01 At 2 29 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Complete Merger
The combination creates one of the largest distribution platforms in North America.
November 1, 2023
Off Home Truck Revised1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Offen Petroleum Acquires Douglass Distributing's Wholesale Business
The business will become Offen's regional operations center in Texas.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am 64f20a03783b3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif to Acquire Plastic Packaging Maker
The cash transaction is valued at $538 million.
October 31, 2023
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Advanced Industrial Supply
BlackHawk officials said the deal is part of a "flurry" of planned acquisition activity.
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
The Ohio company is a provider of geosynthetics and erosion control products.
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1459406265
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Metal Fabrication Companies Merge into 'Single-Source Solution'
Caldera Manufacturing Group will offer "an unmatched set of comprehensive capabilities."
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 11 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fortive to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier for $1.45B
EA's high-power electronic test solutions are used in energy and mobility applications.
October 24, 2023