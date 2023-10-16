US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement

Bain Capital Private Equity and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes.

US LBM
Oct 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
US LBM

ATLANTA — US LBM on Monday announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Platinum Equity to acquire a stake in the company from Bain Capital Private Equity.

Bain Capital and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes and joint board governance. US LBM will continue under the leadership of founder, president and CEO L.T. Gibson and the current management team.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 with 16 locations in three states, US LBM has grown into one of the nation's leading distributors of specialty building materials, operating more than 450 locations throughout the country. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry.

"Our strategy of combining our national scale with a strong local market focus has continued to drive significant growth for US LBM, and Bain Capital's support has helped accelerate our expansion into several new housing markets while furthering investment in our people, operations and technology to enhance the value we bring to our suppliers, customers and communities," said Gibson. "US LBM's national platform, strong supplier relationships, commitment to operational excellence and boosting organic in-market growth continue to make us an acquirer of choice in the building materials industry. We look forward to working with Platinum and our ongoing partnership with Bain Capital. Their combined operational expertise and experience in the building products space will be a significant asset in driving the growth and expansion of our business."

Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei said he believes in the company's short and long-term prospects.

"US LBM has built an impressive, diversified business with scale while preserving a vibrant, entrepreneurial spirit," said Kotzubei. "In the near term, we think the company's footprint, financial profile, and operating model will allow it to continue growing and strengthening its operations as it navigates the complexities of the current environment. We are optimistic about the outlook for new housing over the long term given the nationwide shortage stemming from years of underbuilding that has created an imbalance in supply and demand. We look forward to working with the company's leadership group and our partners at Bain Capital to put our financial and operational resources to work."

Over the last three years, US LBM has approximately tripled sales and profit as a result of an accretive M&A strategy, and investments in data and analytics, supply chain optimization, and customer experience. The company has successfully leveraged its national scale and operations while diversifying its product mix, expanding its structural components manufacturing capabilities and building deep, local customer relationships.

"We are excited to continue our successful collaboration with L.T. and the talented US LBM team. As the fundamental outlook for new home construction in the U.S. remains strong, we believe the company is poised to further build out its integrated platform through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions," said Stephen Thomas, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity.

"We are proud to have helped US LBM develop a leading national platform and look forward to continuing to support the company in partnership with Platinum, who shares our vision for the growth trajectory of the business. With our combined resources, US LBM is well-positioned to grow its customer relationships with enhanced product offerings and customer facing technologies," added Olivia Howard, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity.

"There are meaningful opportunities to continue building scale nationally and at the local level," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nathan Eldridge. "Our plan is to continue investing in core markets with new product offerings or capabilities, while further expanding the company's reach geographically. We have a lot of experience investing in building products businesses and believe we are well positioned to support US LBM's growth."

Platinum Equity recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cook & Boardman, a leading specialty distributor of commercial door and security integration solutions. Other building products companies in the firm's current portfolio include: JELD-WEN's Australasia business; Cabinetworks, a leading US manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinets; and PGS, a provider of hard surface floor coverings.

The US LBM transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 32 06 Pm
P&F Industries to Be Acquired by ShoreView Industries
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 26 43 Am
Kito Crosby Launches New, Unified Corporate Brand
October 16, 2023
Emerson headquarters in St. Louis.
Emerson Closes NI Acquisition, Creates New Test & Measurement Segment
October 11, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 32 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
P&F Industries to Be Acquired by ShoreView Industries
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 26 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kito Crosby Launches New, Unified Corporate Brand
Gescan Solutions Team
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Accu-Flo's Assembly Services Division
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 26 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kito Crosby Launches New, Unified Corporate Brand
The companies completed a merger earlier this year.
October 16, 2023
Emerson headquarters in St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Closes NI Acquisition, Creates New Test & Measurement Segment
The deal will help Emerson capitalize on key trends, like nearshoring, digital transformation and sustainability.
October 11, 2023
Gescan Solutions Team
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Accu-Flo's Assembly Services Division
The business will join Sonepar Canada's Gescan subsidiary.
October 9, 2023
Syd Allentown 072022 3x2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Clarion Electric Supply
The company operates two locations in Northwest Pennsylvania.
October 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 09 At 9 51 22 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dover to Acquire FW Murphy for $530M
The suburban Houston company provides solutions for the industrial, transportation and energy markets.
October 9, 2023
Tyrolit
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tyrolit Acquires Acme Abrasives
Tyrolit will integrate Acme wheels in its portfolio of grinding and specialty abrasive solutions for industrial clients.
October 6, 2023
The next generation Autonomous Mobile Robot from Otto Motors can carry more materials faster than any other heavy-class AMR on the market, according to the company.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rockwell Automation Acquires Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors
The acquisition gives Rockwell end-to-end autonomous production logistics solutions.
October 5, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 64de82744564a
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Nova Hydraulics
This is the distributor's fifth acquisition of 2023.
October 5, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865 64dfd16da529d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll-Rand Closes Two Acquisitions
Both Oxywise and Fraserwoods will join Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.
October 5, 2023
Winsupply Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Keidel Supply
The company has two locations in Ohio.
October 3, 2023
Singer Acq
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires TS Products, Capital Rubber & Gasket
The Capital Rubber add will increase Singer's North American footprint by 90+ locations.
October 3, 2023
Electric Supply Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply of Tampa
ESI brings nine additional locations and over 220 associates to the Sonepar network.
October 3, 2023
Imperial Dade
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Adds Jan-San Firm Janton
It is the distributor's 74th transaction.
October 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 29 At 11 15 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Sunniland Corp.
Sunniland provides residential and commercial roofing products across Florida and Georgia.
September 29, 2023