Tyrolit Acquires Acme Abrasives

At the end of September 2023 the Tyrolit Group, a global leader in abrasive solutions, acquired all of the stock of Acme Holding Company. Acme Abrasives is a specialized abrasives manufacturer and provider based in Michigan and is now Tyrolit’s seventh manufacturing plant in the U.S.

This acquisition is a strategic move that will further expand the product portfolio for the steel and foundry as well as the rail industry. Acme Abrasives is one of the leading manufacturers in North America for hot pressed grinding wheels for the steel and specialty steel industry’s grinding needs. Tyrolit will integrate Acme wheels in its portfolio of grinding and specialty abrasive solutions for industrial clients.

CEO Thomas Friess comments: “We have built a successful global economic base that allows us to further pursue our strategic direction of business activities. The further expansion of our portfolio – especially for crucial industries like steel, foundry and rail – strengthens our operational competitiveness."

“With the addition of Acme Abrasives we are aiming to optimize our customers’ benefit and further utilize our global position. Acme has a long standing commitment to quality and efficiency and therefore perfectly aligns with our values. We are excited about the opportunity to serve our partners even better and offer high-quality products and services for a wide variety of specific needs,” explains Matthias Kuprian, Executive Board Member Metal Industries.