Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn

Tech-Syn is a value-added distributor of seals, O-rings, hoses, fittings and related products.

Triad Technologies LLC
Sep 26, 2023
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Triad Technologies

Triad Technologies LLC, a leading distributor of fluid power, industrial automation and fluid conveyance products, announced Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of Tech-Syn Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries effective March 31, 2023.

Tech-Syn is a value-added distributor of seals, O-rings, hoses, fittings and other related products sold to a wide array of industrial customers. The company is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois, with additional locations in Rockford, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since its founding in 1959, the company has provided customers with exceptional customer service, high-quality product lines and unparalleled technical expertise.

The combination of Triad and Tech-Syn creates a unique value-added fluid power distribution platform across the Midwest with the ability to solve complex sealing challenges for its customers.

“We are pleased to welcome the Tech-Syn team to the Triad family,” said Greg Wissman, president and CEO of Vandalia, Ohio-based Triad. “The strategic fit between Tech-Syn and Triad is very strong. Tech-Syn has expertise in highly engineered seals and O-Rings whereas Triad offers a broad array of complementary products across hydraulics, pneumatics, industrial automation and industrial hose. This compelling strategic alignment will allow the combined company to provide comprehensive solutions to our shared customer base, while strengthening our presence in the Illinois and Wisconsin markets.”

“Customers will benefit from a more diverse range of product categories, providing solutions for a wider variety of applications. Furthermore, the combination of these companies will foster a culture of growth and development for our employees," added Gary Manning, former president and owner of Tech-Syn. "The combined company’s expanded scope and capabilities will create new opportunities for career advancement, skill development, and cross-functional collaboration.” 

The acquisition of Tech-Syn is consistent with Triad’s strategy to expand its product offering and geographic presence.

“Triad’s acquisition of Tech-Syn greatly enhances Triad’s ability to provide complex sealing solutions to its customers. It also strengthens Triad’s footprint throughout the Midwestern United States. Looking ahead, Triad continues to seek acquisitions that expand its product breadth and geographic reach to better serve its customers,” said Charlie Denison, managing director at Shorehill Capital LLC.

Triad and Shorehill partnered in 2019; since that time, Triad has successfully executed numerous organic growth initiatives and Tech-Syn represents the partnership’s third acquisition.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
September 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
Og Meta
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Forms New Distribution Platform, Acquires Big Chief Inc.
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Technology & Software
Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner
The companies said Proplanner is the only assembly-focused PLM system available today.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
The former Allied Motion Technologies said the company helps solve "complex motion control problems."
September 25, 2023
Og Meta
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Forms New Distribution Platform, Acquires Big Chief Inc.
The firm also announced a new distribution platform for industrial temperature management.
September 25, 2023
I Stock 815430462
Mergers & Acquisitions
M. Holland Sells its 3D Printing Group
Wisconsin material science firm Interfacial Consultants will acquire the business.
September 22, 2023
Header Genesis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Southwire to Acquire Genesis Wire & Cable
Genesis is currently owned by Resideo Technologies.
September 19, 2023
Deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
The deal expands Iowa Spring's capabilities as a supplier of precision-made springs.
September 18, 2023
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
The company now operates more than 170 locations across 40 states.
September 15, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
Xceliron is an expert in solid carbide special tools for the aerospace industry.
September 14, 2023
I Stock 150915075
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Agrees to Acquire BrownCo
The Oklahoma company is a distributor of specialty concrete for commercial contractors.
September 12, 2023
New Location
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Katzke Packaging
The deal will expand the company's presence in Colorado.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 12 At 9 22 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ralik
The Quebec company distributes paper goods, packaging materials, and safety and janitorial products.
September 12, 2023
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
The deal will add 16 locations in key Sun Belt markets.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
The California piping and fluid process products distributor will continue under its current management.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 19 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires S&H Building Material
The deal will expand Beacon's operations in the Long Island market.
September 7, 2023