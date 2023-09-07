Beacon Acquires S&H Building Material

The deal will expand Beacon's operations in the Long Island market.

Beacon
Sep 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 19 51 Pm
Beacon

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of S&H Building Material Corporation of Medford, New York.

S&H has built a five-decade legacy serving Long Island builders, contractors and homeowners.

“We are thrilled to announce S&H is joining Beacon. We believe this next phase of our history will enable us to continue serving our loyal customers well into the future,” said S&H President Brian Rosenstein.

“We are pleased to welcome S&H’s employees and customers to the Beacon team,” said David Doran, Beacon’s regional vice president, North Atlantic. “Expanding our depth of service in the Long Island market will bring S&H customers the opportunity to benefit from our digital solutions, TRI-BUILT product line and the Beacon OTC network.”

Year-to-date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of seven acquisitions and the opening of 14 new greenfield locations. Serving customers in these many new locations is delivering our Ambition 2025 goal to drive above market growth.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 19 51 Pm
Beacon Acquires S&H Building Material
September 7, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Timken Acquires Des-Case
September 6, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
Contact Us Hero
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires Des-Case
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
The deal will add 16 locations in key Sun Belt markets.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
The California piping and fluid process products distributor will continue under its current management.
September 7, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires Des-Case
The Nashville company makes specialty filtration products for industrial lubricants.
September 6, 2023
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries
The companies provide bearings, power transmission, industrial motion, service and repair.
September 5, 2023
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware
AH&H will operate under Singer's industrial rubber division.
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
The Southern California distributor will expand White Cap's operations in the Southwest.
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
The cleaning products manufacturer purchased the brand from United States Pumice Company.
September 5, 2023
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
The former TSI facility is now part of Robert Bosch Semiconductor.
September 1, 2023
Wajax headquarters, Mississauga, Ontario, July 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Beta Fluid Power, Beta Industrial
Beta Fluid is a leading regional supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 11 22 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires American Seal & Packing
AS&P serves hundreds of customers across the aerospace, utility, oil & gas, chemical and wastewater markets.
September 1, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
Star Cutter Acquires Tru Tech Systems
The deal adds Tru Tech's high-precision CNC grinding facilities in Michigan.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
ColePak is the second-largest supplier of paper partitions in North America.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 31 At 1 22 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions to Merge
The deal will combine two leading jan-san distributors.
August 31, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers
Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
The distributor this spring made its first acquisition in more than eight years.
August 29, 2023