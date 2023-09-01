Wajax Acquires Beta Fluid Power, Beta Industrial

TORONTO — Wajax Corp. announced Friday that it has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario-based Beta Fluid Power Ltd. and Beta Industrial Ltd.

Beta Fluid is a leading regional supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for use in the industrial, mining and construction sectors. It also offers hydraulic and pneumatic maintenance, repair and replacement services, including mobile services. Beta Industrial provides a wide range of on-site facility repair and maintenance services to local and regional customers.

Together, Beta Fluid and Beta Industrial employ a team of approximately 42 full-time employees.

“Since 1997, the Beta team has developed a reputation for dependability and excellent customer service, and we are very pleased to welcome them to the growing Wajax family,” said Wajax President and CEO Iggy Domagalski. “Through acquisitions such as Beta, and our recently completed Polyphase Engineered Controls acquisition in Alberta, we continue to execute our industrial parts and engineered repair services growth strategy, adding sought-after technical capabilities and expanding the services we offer to customers across the country. We look forward to further additions to our industrial parts and engineered repair services portfolio as we continue to develop our acquisition pipeline.”

The transaction will be subject to normal post-closing adjustments.