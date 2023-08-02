Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply

The deal will bolster Beacon's operations in Mississippi.

Beacon
Aug 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of All American Vinyl Siding Supply LLC of Tupelo, Mississippi.

“I am so pleased that our loyal customers will now be served by Beacon,” said Vic Chisholm, an owner of All American. “Beacon’s broad range of residential and commercial exterior building products and relentless focus on helping contractors grow their businesses will be successful in the Tupelo market.”

“We are thrilled that the All American team is joining Beacon. With over 30 years of product and market knowledge, this team enhances our service level as we support customers in northern Mississippi, as well as across the state where we have three additional branches,” added Lynn France, regional vice president, Southeast.

Beacon's Ambition 2025 goals include growth by both acquisition and greenfield openings. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of six acquisitions and the opening of 14 new greenfield locations.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
August 2, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
August 2, 2023
Related Stories
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
The company said the additions generate $450 million in annual revenues.
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
RENO Hardware and Supply operates three branches near Los Angeles.
August 2, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
Redi Carpet operates 34 branches across the U.S.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 29 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery
The Kansas-based subsidiary will operate as a branch of FSC.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 9 05 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M
Minntronix will expand the company's telecommunications and automation business.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
PDF is a fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
The deal will bolster the company's CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle capabilities.
July 27, 2023
Oswego Building Supplies
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
Oswego provides residential and commercial gypsum, metal studs and accessories.
July 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 12 46 28 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chase Corp. to Be Acquired in $1.3B Deal
The company makes protective materials for high-reliability applications.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1016734124
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply
Allied is a distributor of some 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products.
July 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 19 At 2 33 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abrasive Technology Acquires Precision Swiss
Officials said the deal would expand Abrasive Technology's capabilities and enable its future growth.
July 19, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB Sells Power Conversion Division in $500M Deal
AcBel acquired the North Texas-based business.
July 19, 2023
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office, July 18, 2023.
Economy
White House Takes on Food Prices, Corporate Mergers
New guidelines would crack down on price-gouging in the food sector.
July 19, 2023
Shepherd Electric Supply branch, Washington, D.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Acquires Shepherd Electric Supply
The Baltimore company operates five branches in the area.
July 19, 2023
Billows Electric Supply branch, Philadelphia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Closes Billows Electric Acquisition
The deal adds Billows' 19 branch locations to the company's footprint.
July 19, 2023