Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of All American Vinyl Siding Supply LLC of Tupelo, Mississippi.

“I am so pleased that our loyal customers will now be served by Beacon,” said Vic Chisholm, an owner of All American. “Beacon’s broad range of residential and commercial exterior building products and relentless focus on helping contractors grow their businesses will be successful in the Tupelo market.”

“We are thrilled that the All American team is joining Beacon. With over 30 years of product and market knowledge, this team enhances our service level as we support customers in northern Mississippi, as well as across the state where we have three additional branches,” added Lynn France, regional vice president, Southeast.

Beacon's Ambition 2025 goals include growth by both acquisition and greenfield openings. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of six acquisitions and the opening of 14 new greenfield locations.