Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group

Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.

Platte River Equity
Jun 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Womack

DENVER — Platte River Equity, a Denver-based private equity firm that makes control investments in North American industrial operating companies, including value-added distribution businesses, announced that Morrell Group has joined its portfolio company Womack Machine Supply Company.

Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions with a full suite of value-add and automation integration capabilities. Combined, Womack and Morrell's national footprint now covers 27 states across the U.S.

"By working together to combine our best capabilities, we're creating opportunities to accelerate our growth in ways that would never be possible otherwise," said Matt Oldroyd, CEO of Womack. "The combined strength of our industry expertise and experience allows us to further apply our solutions, services and products in more industries across a broader footprint than ever before. We are looking forward to welcoming Mark Garrett and Mark Majewski to our executive team."

"Joining Womack opens up a whole new world for us," said Mark Majewski, president of industrial and factory automation at Morrell. "This combination creates one of the largest automation and fluid power distributors in the United States, with extraordinary capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions for our customers across a range of industries."

"After over 40 years working with our sister company, Womack, coming together is a natural fit," said Mark Garrett, president of Morrell Group. "With our culture and values so closely aligned and a combined team of over 400 people, we have the chance to leave a lasting community impact across the U.S."

"We are excited to bring Womack and Morrell together," said Platte River Vice President Mike Reilly. "Their complementary expertise and capabilities offer national growth opportunities that will meaningfully benefit the Company's customers and suppliers. We look forward to working with the talented combined team to create a new leader in automation and motion control."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
June 6, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Power & Pumps, Industrial Control Services
Company officials said the deals would bolster its presence in the fluid processing market.
June 5, 2023
Cooper Billows Mid
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric
Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.
June 1, 2023
Ad Adfga
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Baron Group Announce Merger
AD will add dozens of independent distributors to its pipe, valves and fittings division.
May 31, 2023
Branch Image 005 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Foster Supply
Foster provides precast concrete structures, pipe, drainage materials and related products.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 25 At 1 00 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sherwood Lumber Acquires Mid Atlantic Wholesale Lumber
The acquisition will provide Sherwood with a larger, more diverse distribution network and access to new markets.
May 25, 2023
Aliaxis Acquires Valencia 1210x908
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aliaxis to Acquire Valencia Pipe's Manufacturing Division
The deal will expand the company's operations in the Western U.S.
May 23, 2023
Esg Img 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Acquires Indoff Inc.
The $70 million deal will add a new sales channel and diversify the company's customer base.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Wencor will become part of HEICO's Flight Support Group.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
American Metals distributes across 12 states from nine branches.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
COPACO is a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies in Georgia and Alabama.
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Mergers & Acquisitions
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023