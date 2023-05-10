Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing

Rulmeca Holding S.p.A. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Douglas Manufacturing Ltd., a company based in the U.S. with a factory and offices in Pell City, Alabama.

Douglas is a leading manufacturer of conveyor components and engineered conveying solutions. Synergies, products exchange and teamwork between Rulmeca and Douglas will boost Group’s expansion and offer in North America.

Two companies in one direction

Rulmeca and Douglas, both family-owned companies, represent more than 105 years of combined experience in designing and manufacturing of material handling components. The main strength and motivation of the acquisition lies in the sharing of the same values and goals. Each company is characterized by an unmatched commitment to its customers, people and industry, indeed.

Douglas Manufacturing Ltd has an established and well-respected brand name built over 45 years of activity as manufacturer and distributor of components and engineered conveying solutions for bulk material handling applications. Established in 1978, the company has long been known as a leader of its industry, focused on supplying the highest performance products possible with really fast lead times. Douglas supplies customers in North, Central and South America operating in a wide range of industries: Aggregate, Pulp & Paper, Ship Loading and Unloading, Steel, Chemical, Cement, Coal, Fertilizer, Biofuel, Biomass, Coal Fired Power Generation, Agriculture.

Goals and expectations

Goals and expectations of the acquisition are expressed by the words of Rulmeca Holding S.p.A.’s Executive Vice President, Mr. Fabio Ghisalberti: “We are thrilled by the significant opportunities and value this deal may bring to our companies, customers, employees and stakeholders in the coming years. This deal will allow our customers in the USA and North America to access an enhanced portfolio of products and services.”

Rulmeca presence in the USA dates to 2003 when Rulmeca Corporation was established in Wilmington (NC) as sales and servicing center (Local Assembly and Repair) for motorized pulleys. The Group presence in North America is completed by Rulmeca Canada Ltd, manufacturer of heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty idlers and components for bulk material handling industry. With the acquisition of Douglas Manufacturing Ltd, Rulmeca expands its group companies to 9 manufacturing units and takes a strategic step toward growing its business in the US and North America market. The introduction of a brand known for the quality of its products allows for strengthening its manufacturing capacity of pulleys and medium duty idlers for bulk material handling sector.

On the other hand, Douglas benefits from the integration into a financially sound international group and gains access to a global supply chain and a more extensive product portfolio. The current Douglas Manufacturing Ltd management team is expected to stay with the company continuing to be a fundamental success factor in the planned growth itinerary. As Mr. Fabio Ghisalberti states “Mr. Paul Ross will maintain the role of President and CEO of Douglas Manufacturing Ltd. His expertise and leadership have been critical to the growth and success of Douglas and we are excited to continue to work with him.” Even now, significant investments are planned at the Douglas plant in Pell City in the short and medium term to develop the local business further and foster technological innovation.

Rulmeca keeps moving ahead

Founded in 1962, Rulmeca Group has grown to be a leading partner to global material handling industry with 16 (now 17) production and sales companies around the globe serving clients in about 100 countries. The company is the world’s largest supplier of material handling components: rollers/idlers, pulleys and motorized pulleys for heavy-duty belt conveyors for bulk handling applications, as well as rollers, drum motors, and 24V Drive Rollers for intralogistics.

In 2022 Rulmeca manufactured about 6 million rollers, 50.000 Motorized Pulley and Drum Motors for a turnover exceeding €209 million. Also, in 2022 Rulmeca celebrated its sixty years in business, a remarkable journey and a significant milestone that the company wants to honor confirming the commitment towards a sustainable development respectful of all its stakeholders.

In line with the corporate motto “Moving ahead”, Rulmeca is committed to a very challenging investment plan for 2023 to which the acquisition of Douglas Manufacturing Ltd belongs too. In Italy we will complete phase one of the restructuring of the industrial complex acquired next to the Almè plant. Similarly, new manufacturing space will become available at Rulmeca UK, Rulmeca Corporation USA and Rulmeca Tianjin (China). Finally, Rulmeca Germany will complete the investment plan aimed at increasing capacity and improving its market servicing capability.