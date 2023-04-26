L&W Supply Acquires Old Fort Building Supply

CHICAGO — L&W Supply Corporation has completed the acquisition of Old Fort Building Supply in South Bend, Indiana.

Started in 1983, Old Fort is a full-line distributor serving residential, commercial and multi-family construction in the northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan markets.

“We look forward to welcoming the Old Fort associates and customers to the L&W Supply family," said Dan Piché, L&W Supply’s president. "This location increases our presence in a key market of Indiana, bringing our branch count to nine in the state.”