Eaton Acquires 49% Stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical

DUBLIN – Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it has completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China with revenues of approximately $100 million in 2022.

“The powerful combination of Ryan’s high-quality products and Eaton’s global distribution will enable us to better serve customers in Asia Pacific and around the world,” said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton. “Together, we’ll be well-positioned to provide the solutions for the transition to more renewable energy and electrical content in a variety of applications.”

Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. is located in Nantong, Jiangsu, China. The company is focused on dry-type transformers, a sizable and growing market amid the rapidly expanding renewable energy base and increasing electricity consumption around the world. Ryan’s products are widely used and recognized by customers in renewable energy, data center, utility and industrial markets.