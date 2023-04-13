Meritus Adds Hohenschild Welders Supply

The Kansas City company is a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies.

Meritus Gas Partners
Apr 13, 2023
iStock

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced Thursday that it entered into a partnership with Hohenschild Welders Supply Company, a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1922, Hohenschild has been owned and operated by the Johnson family since 1947. The company serves the greater Kansas City metropolitan area from its centrally located facility in downtown Kansas City. The company is well-regarded in Kansas City for its commitment to quality and customer service and its broad customer base represents various industries, including construction, automotive and manufacturing.

Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 54 32 Pm"Hohenschild has earned the reputation as Kansas City's premier welding and gas distributor," said Perry Johnson, Hohenschild's president since 1987. "Our success is directly attributable to the efforts of our dedicated employees and a senior management team with deep industry experience. We are excited to be joining Meritus, a company that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality products to our customers. We look forward to leveraging Meritus' resources and expertise to continue to grow and better serve our customers in the region."

"Hohenschild is a great fit for Meritus, and we are excited to welcome their team into the Meritus family," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "The company's 100+ year history in the competitive Kansas City market is a testament to the leadership's and employees' commitment to superior customer service. Today, Meritus companies operate in Saint Louis, MO and Tulsa, OK, so Hohenschild fills an important geographic gap for us and furthers our strategy to expand our presence in the Midwest. We look forward to investing in the Hohenschild business to expand its capabilities, infrastructure and geographic footprint."

READ: Meritus Gas Partners Acquires OXARC 

