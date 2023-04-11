Meritus Gas Partners Acquires OXARC

OXARC operates 20 locations across the Pacific Northwest.

Meritus Gas Partners
Apr 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 11 At 12 51 20 Pm
OXARC Inc.

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced that it entered into a partnership with OXARC Inc., headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968, OXARC is one of the largest independent distributors of industrial and specialty gases, welding and safety supplies in the United States, operating 20 locations across Washington (10), Oregon (5) and Idaho (5). The Walmsley family has owned and operated OXARC since its inception. Co-Executive Vice Presidents Jenna Fitzgerald, granddaughter of founder Jerry Walmsley, and Jason Kirby will continue to lead the business while holding significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"We are thrilled to welcome OXARC into the Meritus family of operating companies," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "The Walmsleys have built one of the leading distributorships in the country for over 55 years."

"OXARC has earned the reputation as the premier independent distributor in the Pacific Northwest, fulfilling my grandfather's vision," said Fitzgerald. "When we contemplated OXARC's future, it was important to us to honor our grandfather and continue our family's legacy. Partnering with Meritus affords two generations of Walmsley owners to retire and monetize their investments, while allowing the company to remain under the direction of the family's third generation. We will maintain OXARC's independence and brand and remain committed to our dedicated employees and loyal customers."   

OXARC serves customers in various industries, including agriculture, construction and manufacturing, and has built a reputation for its exceptional customer service and commitment to quality. The partnership furthers Meritus' strategy to expand its presence in the western U.S. and is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for Meritus in the Pacific Northwest.

"OXARC represents a platform opportunity for Meritus to serve the Pacific Northwest, one of the most diverse and growing economies in the country," said Kaltrider. "OXARC's footprint is vast and its expansive bulk and packaged gas capabilities are unique for a distributor. OXARC is poised for extraordinary growth, and we are looking forward to supporting Jenna, Jason and their employees on this path."

"We are excited about partnering with Meritus and the future of OXARC," said Kirby. "While our business is thriving, Meritus' support can turbocharge our growth through further capital investment, follow-on acquisitions and expansion into new geographies and markets. We also look forward to networking among the other Meritus operating companies to share best practices, take advantage of buying relationships and exchange customer leads."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
T Qatcvo U
Kurt Manufacturing Acquires Bellatex Industries
April 10, 2023
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 2 39 17 Pm
Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood
April 10, 2023
Related Stories
T Qatcvo U
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kurt Manufacturing Acquires Bellatex Industries
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 2 39 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Stock’d Supply
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
T Qatcvo U
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kurt Manufacturing Acquires Bellatex Industries
Bellatex is the owner of the CarveSmart quick-change vice jaw system.
April 10, 2023
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
The deal adds Marjam's 32 locations along the East Coast.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 2 39 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood
Diamond Hill operates distribution centers in Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.
April 10, 2023
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Stock’d Supply
Stock’d provides fasteners, technical threads and other industrial products from eight locations.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 07 At 11 53 58 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Victaulic Acquires Horizon Metals
The deal will bolster the company's large-diameter piping solutions.
April 7, 2023
Bc29c771 Cc36 4cb3 Acea D7c1f072834f
Operations
Huttig Building Products Renamed After Merger
Legacy Huttig locations will join Woodgrain’s distribution division.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 2 10 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Completes Acquisition of US LBM Wallboard Divisions
Four of the new subsidiaries will operate under the L&W Supply business.
April 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Acquires SRM Industries
The deal includes SRM's RHINO family of products.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 3 03 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
3BG Supply Acquires Controls and Electric Motor Co.
CEMCO is a distributor of electric motors, drives and related components.
April 5, 2023
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
The merger expands the company into Pennsylvania.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
The concrete coatings distributor operates two facilities in Southern California.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials
The company also disclosed a new yard in Canada and two new store locations.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems
AMS provides automation and engineered solutions across a range of high-tech industries.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Uni-Draulik
The move expands the former SBP Holdings to about 85 locations and more than 1,000 employees.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Southwest Fastener
The deal adds locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
April 4, 2023