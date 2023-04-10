Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply Company

California-based construction and industrial products supplier Foundation Building Materials announced Friday that it has acquired Long Island counterpart Marjam Supply Company.

Foundation officials said the deal includes all 32 Marjam locations, which would bolster the company's footprint in the eastern U.S.

Marjam — founded in Brooklyn in 1979 — will eventually be absorbed under the Foundation name; Foundation executives said the companies are working together to "make the transition as seamless as possible."

"With this new addition, FBM’s branch count and service level will be increased for new and existing customers all along the East Coast, from New Hampshire to Florida," the company said in a statement.

