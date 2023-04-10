Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Palmer-Donavin announced it has acquired Diamond Hill Plywood, a major wholesale distributor of building materials.

The company has five distribution centers in Virginia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, serving customers throughout the Southeast.

Headquartered in Darlington, South Carolina, Diamond Hill Plywood (DHP) was founded in 1945 by the Ramsey family. The team of 110 employees has been managed by John and Jim Ramsey and their management team. Beginning today, employees who work at Diamond Hill Plywood will now be part of the Palmer-Donavin Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

DHP locations will continue to operate under the Diamond Hill Plywood name, ensuring continuity for local customers.

“We are pleased to be able to come together as two leading distributors in our industry,” said Robyn Pollina, CEO of Palmer-Donavin. “Diamond Hill Plywood and Palmer-Donavin are better together. We can grow more effectively together than as two separate companies. This year, we plan to learn from one another and will work together with a goal of continuing our mission to deliver more to our dealers, partners, and employees.”

“When we look at our opportunities with DHP, we are excited about the new geographical reach and diverse product offering," said Palmer-Donavin COO Matt Butzier. "Our shared customers and vendors will benefit from the combined product portfolio and wider breadth of offering. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead as our two organizations come together.”

“DHP is proud to have partnered with Palmer-Donavin, a company who will allow us to grow, keep our employees, and continue operating from our five locations," said Jim Ponzurick, VP of sales at Diamond Hill Plywood. "The partnership will be seamless as we have the same traditions, values, and hard-working culture. We are very excited to be working together.”