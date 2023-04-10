Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood

Diamond Hill operates distribution centers in Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.

Palmer-Donavin
Apr 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 2 39 17 Pm
Palmer-Donavin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Palmer-Donavin announced it has acquired Diamond Hill Plywood, a major wholesale distributor of building materials.

The company has five distribution centers in Virginia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, serving customers throughout the Southeast.

Headquartered in Darlington, South Carolina, Diamond Hill Plywood (DHP) was founded in 1945 by the Ramsey family. The team of 110 employees has been managed by John and Jim Ramsey and their management team. Beginning today, employees who work at Diamond Hill Plywood will now be part of the Palmer-Donavin Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

DHP locations will continue to operate under the Diamond Hill Plywood name, ensuring continuity for local customers.

“We are pleased to be able to come together as two leading distributors in our industry,” said Robyn Pollina, CEO of Palmer-Donavin. “Diamond Hill Plywood and Palmer-Donavin are better together. We can grow more effectively together than as two separate companies. This year, we plan to learn from one another and will work together with a goal of continuing our mission to deliver more to our dealers, partners, and employees.”

“When we look at our opportunities with DHP, we are excited about the new geographical reach and diverse product offering," said Palmer-Donavin COO Matt Butzier. "Our shared customers and vendors will benefit from the combined product portfolio and wider breadth of offering. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead as our two organizations come together.”

“DHP is proud to have partnered with Palmer-Donavin, a company who will allow us to grow, keep our employees, and continue operating from our five locations," said Jim Ponzurick, VP of sales at Diamond Hill Plywood. "The partnership will be seamless as we have the same traditions, values, and hard-working culture. We are very excited to be working together.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 2 39 17 Pm
Palmer-Donavin Acquires Diamond Hill Plywood
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 07 At 11 53 58 Am
Victaulic Acquires Horizon Metals
April 7, 2023
Related Stories
T Qatcvo U
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kurt Manufacturing Acquires Bellatex Industries
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Stock’d Supply
Screen Shot 2023 04 07 At 11 53 58 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Victaulic Acquires Horizon Metals
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Fb Mand Marjam 1080x675
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires Marjam Supply
The deal adds Marjam's 32 locations along the East Coast.
April 10, 2023
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Stock’d Supply
Stock’d provides fasteners, technical threads and other industrial products from eight locations.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 07 At 11 53 58 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Victaulic Acquires Horizon Metals
The deal will bolster the company's large-diameter piping solutions.
April 7, 2023
Bc29c771 Cc36 4cb3 Acea D7c1f072834f
Operations
Huttig Building Products Renamed After Merger
Legacy Huttig locations will join Woodgrain’s distribution division.
April 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 2 10 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Completes Acquisition of US LBM Wallboard Divisions
Four of the new subsidiaries will operate under the L&W Supply business.
April 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Acquires SRM Industries
The deal includes SRM's RHINO family of products.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 3 03 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
3BG Supply Acquires Controls and Electric Motor Co.
CEMCO is a distributor of electric motors, drives and related components.
April 5, 2023
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
The merger expands the company into Pennsylvania.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
The concrete coatings distributor operates two facilities in Southern California.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials
The company also disclosed a new yard in Canada and two new store locations.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems
AMS provides automation and engineered solutions across a range of high-tech industries.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Uni-Draulik
The move expands the former SBP Holdings to about 85 locations and more than 1,000 employees.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Southwest Fastener
The deal adds locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Al’s Roofing Supply, Prince Building Systems
The deals will bolster Beacon's footprint in the Bay Area and the Midwest.
April 4, 2023