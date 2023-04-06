ABC Supply Completes Acquisition of US LBM Wallboard Divisions

CHICAGO — ABC Supply Co. Inc. has completed the acquisition of the following specialty distribution businesses from US LBM: Feldman Lumber, Richardson Gypsum, Rosen Materials, Wallboard Supply Company and Coastal Roofing Supply.

The interior product businesses of Feldman Lumber, Richardson Gypsum, Rosen Materials and Wallboard Supply Company will operate under L&W Supply, and Coastal Roofing Supply will operate under ABC Supply.

“We look forward to welcoming the new businesses into the ABC Supply family," said L&W Supply President Dan Piché. "These companies share our commitment to serving professional contractors and builders, and combining will allow us to deliver world-class service that will benefit our customers and associates alike.”