Beacon Acquires Al’s Roofing Supply, Prince Building Systems

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced Monday that it has completed two acquisitions: Al’s Roofing Supply Inc. of Hayward, California, and Prince Building Systems LLC of Neillsville, Wisconsin.

Al’s has over 40 years of history serving the San Francisco Bay Area, operating four branches in Hayward, Newark, San Carlos and San Jose.

“We are thrilled to announce that Al’s is joining Beacon,” said Kevin Lewis, general manager at Al’s. “This next chapter of our history will enable us to continue serving our loyal customers and to grow by bringing the benefits of Beacon’s footprint and network.”

“The trusted relationships Kevin and the team have built will endure and deepen as their capabilities expand as part of Beacon,” said Nevin Holly, Beacon’s regional vice president, Pacific.

For more than 10 years, lumberyard customers have relied on Prince Building Systems in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Prince Building Systems is excited to join Beacon and provide customers both a broader range of services and a larger geography,” said Steve Binder, Prince Building Systems’ president and CEO.

“We are proud to embrace the customers who rely on Prince Building Systems and deliver to them the additional capabilities of Beacon’s industry leadership,” added Clint Wade, Beacon’s national vice president focused on lumberyards and rural customers.

These acquisitions to our residential line of business propel Beacon further toward its Ambition 2025 goals. Combined, they deliver on the above-market growth vector of our plan, which has already yielded three greenfields and an acquisition in 2023.