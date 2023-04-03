True Value Acquires Shur-Line, WordLock Brands

The acquisition is the company's third in the past year.

True Value Co.
Apr 3, 2023
True Value Company Logo
PRNewsfoto/True Value Co.

CHICAGO — True Value Company, one of the world’s largest hardlines wholesalers, announced it has purchased certain assets of Nova Wildcat Shur-Line Holdings Inc., including the Shur-Line and WordLock range of products.

“Acquiring Shur-Line’s products is an excellent strategic fit for True Value as we continue to invest in our strong portfolio of paint and paint products,” said John Vanderpool, divisional president, True Value Manufacturing & General Paint. “For the last three years our team has been manufacturing many of Shur-Line’s products in our Cary facility, so we are experts with the Shur-Line portfolio. We are excited to work with retailers to further develop this great brand and continue providing consumers with easy-to-use paint project applicators and tools.”

On the purchase of WordLock products, True Value’s senior vice president of Merchandising, Inventory and Pricing Jake Kalnitz, said, “This further demonstrates True Value’s focus on offering our retailers innovative, unique products. The WordLock security product line fits perfectly within our core hardware offering, especially for its cutting-edge algorithms that have truly advanced lock technology.”

Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company, said, “This is True Value’s third acquisition in the last 12 months and is another example of True Value’s commitment to investing in the business, aggressively pursuing growth, and ensuring retailers have what they need to win in the marketplace. I am proud of our team as we continue to lay the groundwork for our next 75 years in business.”

Shur-Line’s product line includes brushes, roller covers, mini rollers, paint trays, poles, frames, surface prep, edging and convenience tools. Together with True Value Manufacturing’s flagship EasyCare paint brand, its Majic brand of consumer paints, and recent expansion of its manufacturing capacity, the company is committed to providing high-quality paint products and services to its customers.

WordLock’s product line includes combination padlocks, bicycle locks, car key locks and more, which utilize our memory’s natural preference for keywords and the alphabet. WordLock allows consumers to set and change their own combination from thousands of possible word and letter combinations.

