Ferguson, Starwood Capital Invest in Intelligent Building Startup Higharc

The homebuilding platform developer has now raised more than $30 million.

Higharc
Mar 31, 2023
Higharc

DURHAM, N.C. — Higharc, an intelligent homebuilding platform for design, sales and construction, announced a strategic investment from Ferguson Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Ferguson, and a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm.

With this investment, Starwood Capital and Ferguson will help Higharc accelerate adoption of its technology by homebuilders across the U.S.

"Ferguson is committed to helping our customers build better through the use of innovative technologies." said Blake Luse, managing director of Ferguson Ventures. "We invested in Higharc to help builders seamlessly integrate our products and solutions into their designs. This effort will streamline and create an enhanced product selection and purchasing experience."

"Working with Higharc's technology can improve the speed of new community openings and cycle times," said Leander McCormick-Goodhart, vice president at Starwood Capital. "We are excited to see Higharc collaborate with homebuilders to build homes faster and more affordably."

"Ferguson and Starwood Capital join a group of strategic investors in Higharc who are leaders in supply chain, land development and building materials. Together, we are committed to bringing innovation to the process of building homes and communities," said Higharc CEO Marc Minor. "Higharc's Intelligent Homebuilding platform creates a single source of truth for builders by automating processes for design, sales and construction."

The latest funding brings Higharc's total capital raised to over $30 million.

