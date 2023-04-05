Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub

The concrete coatings distributor operates two facilities in Southern California.

Jon-Don
Apr 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Jon-Don/PRNewswire

CHICAGO— Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Coatings Hub, a California-based concrete coatings distributor with facilities in Santa Ana and Los Angeles.

"Coatings Hub has built a reputation for quality and reliability, making them an ideal partner for Jon-Don," said Eric Bosanac, general manager for concrete for Jon-Don. "Their expertise in concrete coatings and polishing as well as their passion for helping customers succeed will complement our own knowledge base and service offering, ensuring Jon-Don continues to provide world-class service to our customers."

"We are thrilled to become part of Jon-Don, a company that shares our values and commitment to delivering exceptional service and product knowledge," said Phillisha Holloway, CEO and general manager of Coatings Hub. "This partnership will allow us to reach our dream of bringing the most vast and comprehensive offerings across the United States while continuing to provide the same high-quality products and services that our customers have come to expect. Don't be limited."

"We are very excited to welcome the team at Coatings Hub to the Jon-Don family. We look forward to collectively building upon our strengths to help all our customers tackle their toughest jobs," added Jon-Don CEO Jay Davisson.

