GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials

TUCKER, Ga. — GMS Inc., a leading North American specialty building products distributor, announced that it has completed the acquisitions of Engler, Meier & Justus, Inc. in Chicago and Blair Building Materials Inc. in Ontario, Canada.

GMS also announced the recent openings of a new greenfield yard in Ontario and two new AMES store locations, which have all opened since the end of its last fiscal quarter.

“We are pleased to welcome the experienced and highly-respected teams from EMJ and Blair to GMS,” said John C. Turner, Jr., president and chief executive officer of GMS. “With EMJ, we are expanding our presence in the Chicago market to enhance our service levels and extend our reach in that metropolitan area, while the addition of Blair enables us to further scale our complementary product offerings in the greater Toronto area. Additionally, we are pleased to announce continued growth with the openings of one new greenfield yard and two new AMES store locations. Expanding our footprint, scale and product offerings remains a top priority for the company.”

Engler, Meier & Justus Inc. acquired April 3

Founded in 1962, Engler, Meier & Justus is a leading distributor of drywall, acoustical ceilings and related interior construction products to the greater Chicago market and EIFS related products in the Southeastern U.S. EMJ currently operates under multiple brand names, including Westmont Interior Supply House and Contractors Acoustical Supply in Chicago. EMJ’s two Chicago area locations add to GMS’s commercial capabilities in the market, including becoming an Armstrong Ceilings distributor. EMJ’s EIFS locations in Charlotte, Raleigh and Doraville add to our complementary product offerings in the Southeast.

Current VP of Operations Gary Wietecha, will continue to lead the business going forward, working closely with GMS’s Central Division.

Blair Building Materials Inc. acquired April 3

Founded in 1950, Blair Building Materials provides exteriors, insulation and waterproofing products to customers in the greater Toronto area. Operating from a single location in Maple, Ontario, the addition of Blair to the GMS Canada portfolio represents a strategic opportunity to expand access to exterior product lines such as brick, stone and masonry.

President of the Blair team, Dante DiGiovanni, will continue with the business going forward, operating under the Blair brand name but integrating closely with GMS’s Watson brand in Canada.

Greenfield location openings

GMS also recently established one new greenfield location:

In Ottawa, Canada, GMS adds a new location to enhance the service and geographic reach of DL Building Materials in Canada.

AMES platform expansion

Following its acquisition by GMS in December 2021, the AMES platform continues to execute against its growth strategy by adding two new AMES store locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Olive Branch, Mississippi.