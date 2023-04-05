GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials

The company also disclosed a new yard in Canada and two new store locations.

GMS Inc.
Apr 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
GMS Inc.

TUCKER, Ga. — GMS Inc., a leading North American specialty building products distributor, announced that it has completed the acquisitions of Engler, Meier & Justus, Inc. in Chicago and Blair Building Materials Inc. in Ontario, Canada.

GMS also announced the recent openings of a new greenfield yard in Ontario and two new AMES store locations, which have all opened since the end of its last fiscal quarter.

“We are pleased to welcome the experienced and highly-respected teams from EMJ and Blair to GMS,” said John C. Turner, Jr., president and chief executive officer of GMS. “With EMJ, we are expanding our presence in the Chicago market to enhance our service levels and extend our reach in that metropolitan area, while the addition of Blair enables us to further scale our complementary product offerings in the greater Toronto area. Additionally, we are pleased to announce continued growth with the openings of one new greenfield yard and two new AMES store locations. Expanding our footprint, scale and product offerings remains a top priority for the company.”

Engler, Meier & Justus Inc. acquired April 3

Founded in 1962, Engler, Meier & Justus is a leading distributor of drywall, acoustical ceilings and related interior construction products to the greater Chicago market and EIFS related products in the Southeastern U.S. EMJ currently operates under multiple brand names, including Westmont Interior Supply House and Contractors Acoustical Supply in Chicago. EMJ’s two Chicago area locations add to GMS’s commercial capabilities in the market, including becoming an Armstrong Ceilings distributor. EMJ’s EIFS locations in Charlotte, Raleigh and Doraville add to our complementary product offerings in the Southeast.

Current VP of Operations Gary Wietecha, will continue to lead the business going forward, working closely with GMS’s Central Division.

Blair Building Materials Inc. acquired April 3

Founded in 1950, Blair Building Materials provides exteriors, insulation and waterproofing products to customers in the greater Toronto area. Operating from a single location in Maple, Ontario, the addition of Blair to the GMS Canada portfolio represents a strategic opportunity to expand access to exterior product lines such as brick, stone and masonry.

President of the Blair team, Dante DiGiovanni, will continue with the business going forward, operating under the Blair brand name but integrating closely with GMS’s Watson brand in Canada.

Greenfield location openings

GMS also recently established one new greenfield location:

In Ottawa, Canada, GMS adds a new location to enhance the service and geographic reach of DL Building Materials in Canada.

AMES platform expansion

Following its acquisition by GMS in December 2021, the AMES platform continues to execute against its growth strategy by adding two new AMES store locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Deacon Truck 800
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials
April 5, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 3 03 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
3BG Supply Acquires Controls and Electric Motor
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
The merger expands the company into Pennsylvania.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
The concrete coatings distributor operates two facilities in Southern California.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems
AMS provides automation and engineered solutions across a range of high-tech industries.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Uni-Draulik
The move expands the former SBP Holdings to about 85 locations and more than 1,000 employees.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Southwest Fastener
The deal adds locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Al’s Roofing Supply, Prince Building Systems
The deals will bolster Beacon's footprint in the Bay Area and the Midwest.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 03 At 2 24 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord Completes Altra Acquisition
Company officials said the deal "transforms our existing automation portfolio."
April 3, 2023
True Value Company Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
True Value Acquires Shur-Line, WordLock Brands
The acquisition is the company's third in the past year.
April 3, 2023
64064fcafe7953136e061616 Showroom Hero
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Invests in Intelligent Building Startup
The homebuilding platform developer has now raised more than $30 million.
March 31, 2023
Republic Exterior (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with Republic Electric
Graycliff Partners plans to increase Republic's branches and services.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 9 05 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Hisco
DSG's combination of TestEquity and Hisco would create a leading electronics supplier.
March 31, 2023
Milt Steck Blog Submission 03
Mergers & Acquisitions
Milton Industries Acquires Steck Manufacturing
The deal is Milton's fifth vehicle aftermarket-related acquisition.
March 30, 2023
Img 6994
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva, Fischer Process South Complete Consolidation
The combined companies relocated their suburban Atlanta operations.
March 28, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm 63e5550f69d9e
Mergers & Acquisitions
Coburn Supply Acquires Bay Electric
The deal includes Bay Electric's suburban Houston location and staff.
March 20, 2023