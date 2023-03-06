EFC International Acquires Inventory Sales Co.

ISC is a distributor of fasteners, struts and other components.

Frontenac
Mar 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 06 At 1 17 37 Pm
EFC International

ST. LOUIS — Frontenac-backed EFC International announced that it has acquired St. Louis-based Inventory Sales Company, a distributor of fastener products, components, and struts/accessories to diversified industrial and infrastructure markets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EFC, also based in St. Louis, operates globally and provides solutions such as engineering support, sales and marketing, distribution, and high-touch service to customers in the automotive, industrial and other technical end markets. The company has served as a critical link between suppliers and customers for over 35 years.

EFC has a history of growth driven by longstanding supplier relationships and a tenured customer base.

ISC, founded in 1972 by Jim Friedmann, is a distributor of Class-C parts with a primary focus on fasteners and strut accessories. The company has a highly reputable and well-established brand and is known for outstanding levels of service through its broad capabilities including vendor managed inventory programs, in-house fabrication, kitting, and a strong sales force. ISC also has operations and a warehouse in Kansas City, Kansas, and St. Elizabeth, Missouri.

“The ISC acquisition provides us with tremendously increased scale and diversification while further expanding and strengthening the product and service offerings of both companies," said EFC CEO Matt Dudenhoeffer, who will lead the combined company. "The acquisition is very strategic, and what is also impressive is the alignment of company cultures and similar histories. We believe the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish together through the strong collaboration of these great teams.”

“This combination of our two companies is such a great fit; it gives us the platform to grow beyond what we ever previously imagined. EFC dramatically enhances our technical capabilities and our product and service offerings as well as geographic footprint," ISC President Cathy Friedmann, who will continue to lead ISC, added. "The customer has always been king at ISC, and now we can serve them even better than before. This acquisition creates additional opportunities for our customers, suppliers and employees alike.”

