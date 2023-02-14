Envoy Solutions to Acquire Mooney-General Paper

The deal will bolster the company's presence in the Northeast.

Envoy Solutions
Feb 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004 63e3f0cd28aac

GLENVIEW, Ill. – Envoy Solutions announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hillside, N.J.-based Mooney-General Paper Co.

The company provides high-quality supplies and equipment for industrial packaging, foodservice and food packaging, and sanitary maintenance. MGP is a full-line distribution company offering a wide variety of product lines from leading manufacturers at competitive prices. The company specializes in both conventional and creative solutions customized to fit their customers’ individual needs.

MGP has established itself as an important supplier to local businesses and industry in the New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania markets for over 12 decades. The acquisition expands Envoy Solutions’ existing footprint in the heavily populated Northeast region and enhances its capabilities across several key business categories.

“It’s incredible to have such a highly valued company with a long history of success join our rapidly growing family of regional distributors,” said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. “I look forward to working with Andrea Ribakove, Richard Ribakove, and the rest of their great team at Mooney-General Paper Co. With this new partnership, we will continue building momentum in our Northeast region, a key geographic market where we’ve seen tremendous growth. While we expand our national platform, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of customer intimacy at the local level, so we can help our clients solve the industry’s toughest challenges.”

For more than a century, Mooney-General has been delivering best-in-class products with customer service excellence. The third-generation company, founded in 1917, stands out from its competitors by offering personalized expertise, which enables it to promote efficiency and increased profitability for its customers. By joining Envoy Solutions, Mooney-General will have access to a national platform with an expanded product portfolio, deeper category knowledge, and the opportunity to reach a larger customer base across the U.S.

“We’ve been successful for more than a century because we continue to innovate and adapt in changing times to bring creative solutions to our customers,” said Andrea Ribakove, chairman of Mooney-General Paper Co. “The support and scale of Envoy Solutions will enable us to build upon our storied history on a national level to drive growth in this exciting new chapter. I know my grandfather, Joseph Riemer, a founding member, and my late father, Gary Riemer, a former president, would have been very supportive of the acquisition and the success Mooney-General Paper had for 106 years as a family-run business.”

“We consider Envoy Solutions to be the leading innovator and solution provider in specialized distribution across the U.S. because of its differentiated business model, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of its growing national platform,” said Richard Ribakove, president and CEO of Mooney-General. “The expanded value that joining Envoy Solutions will bring to our customer base is undeniable."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004 63e3f0cd28aac
Envoy Solutions to Acquire Mooney-General Paper
February 14, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm
Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More
February 9, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service
February 8, 2023
Related Stories
Img 20200213 091614 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires MagneGas Welding Supply
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Img 20200213 091614 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires MagneGas Welding Supply
The sale resulted from MagneGas and its parent filing Chapter 11.
February 14, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More
The deal will allow Coburn's to expand its footprint throughout Tennessee.
February 9, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 08 1 08 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service
CVS specializes in on-site nuclear and commercial valve maintenance and repair.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 31 At 12 05 27 Pm 63d95877c35a8
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken Acquires American Roller Bearing
ARB's industrial bearings will join Timken's leading portfolio of engineered bearing solutions.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 2 04 29 Pm 6372a03a8c004
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Detroit Chemical & Paper
The deal is already the third Envoy acquisition announced this year.
February 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm 634061fa3b3ca
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim to Acquire Duro-Last Roofing Systems for $1.3B
Duro-Last’s systems will complement and strengthen Holcim’s integrated roofing portfolio.
February 7, 2023
7cbe67bd 3ed4 91d4 1dff D54c9565da5f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hydra Service Purchased by Manufacturing Investment Group
The 40-year-old hydraulics manufacturer plans to revitalize its brand and develop new product lines.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 11 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Preferred Packaging Products
The deal brings Flexpak into the Colorado market.
February 6, 2023
Matt Hammon, president of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, and Rod DiBona, COO of Pye-Barker's sprinkler division, with June and Kevin Briceno of IT&M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires IT&M Division
IT&M offers fire sprinkler services in Montana.
February 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve
PPV operates six facilities across Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 1 05 40 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Seco Tools Acquires Premier Machine Tools
PMT specializes in machining solutions for the medical industry.
February 3, 2023
Imts2022 In Chicago
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer
PAMA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 57 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products
The abrasives converter operates locations in Georgia and Upstate New York.
February 2, 2023
Nibco Matco Acquisition Graphic
Mergers & Acquisitions
NIBCO Acquires Matco-Norca
The acquisition also includes Matco-Norca sister company SVF Flow Controls.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 1 02 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Arch Cutting Tools Acquires Custom Carbide Cutter
The Cincinnati company provides cutting tools to manufacturers and distributors.
February 1, 2023