Coburn Supply Acquires Chris-More

The deal will allow Coburn's to expand its footprint throughout Tennessee.

Coburn Supply Co.
Feb 9, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 18 17 Pm

BEAUMONT, Texas – Coburn Supply Company is proud to announce the acquisition of Chris-More Inc.’s assets and three locations.

For the past 50+ years, Chris-More Inc has been a leading plumbing wholesaler with three locations in Tennessee.

Finalized Feb. 3, the acquisition has allowed Coburn’s to further expand its footprint and better serve customers throughout Tennessee. The former Chris-More locations in Nashville, Memphis and Bartlett now join the existing Coburn’s location in Memphis to provide top-quality products and services throughout the region.

With more than 85 years in business, Coburn Supply Company shares similar values with Chris-More – including honesty and a commitment to serving customers.

Coburn Supply Company plans to implement a complete rebrand of the new plumbing branches.

