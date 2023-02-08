Trillium Flow Technologies Acquires Coulter Valve Service

CVS specializes in on-site nuclear and commercial valve maintenance and repair.

Trillium Flow Technologies
Feb 8, 2023


HOUSTON — Trillium Flow Technologies on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Coulter Valve Service, a specialty valve field services provider. 

CVS specializes in on-site nuclear and commercial maintenance, repair and modifications for Main Steam Isolation Valves, Feedwater Check Valves and Free Flow Reverse Check Valves for major utilities across the United States. This acquisition strengthens Trillium's aftermarket business in North America and demonstrates continued commitment to investing in and further developing our global nuclear and commercial service capabilities.

Founded in 1998 by Felix Coulter, CVS has been a consistent partner of Trillium for many years. Coulter has built a business on long-standing relationships and has an excellent reputation for meeting customer demands, adapting to market changes, and continuously delivering outstanding performance in the space they serve.

This acquisition further expands Trillium's global service growth strategy. Trillium remains well-positioned to continue building its global service business to deliver unmatched support to our customers.

 “The acquisition of CVS adds extraordinary talent and technical knowledge to our North American service team," said Trillium CEO David Paradis. "Integrating CVS with our Ipswich, Massachusetts, service team will allow us to provide our customers with a greater level and range of services during their regularly planned maintenance cycles.”

