Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires One Way Industrial

Nov 1, 2022
Stellar

Tacoma, WA, October 31st, 2022 — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO (maintenance, repair and operation) products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for Safety, Metalworking, Marine Supply, Aerospace, and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized Indirect Material Management, announced today the acquisition of Goleta, CA-based One Way Industrial Supply. The acquisition marks the 11th acquisition over the past 15 years for Stellar Industrial Supply, and immediately bolsters the company’s presence in the LA Metro, and Central Valley regions. Local customers benefit with access to an exponentially wider range of products and automation solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

One Way Industrial Supply was founded in 1973 by president and CEO Robert R. Briggs, and is a  member of the Industrial Distributors Association. It offers name brand items ranging from metal cutting tools and assembly tools to sophisticated quality control equipment and facilities and storage items. In addition to its Goleta facility warehouse the company has warehouse and distribution facilities in San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

“California boasts the world’s 4th largest economy, moving recently ahead of Germany. We are excited to expand our presence in this vital region with the acquisition of One Way Industrial Supply, who has well served this region since 1973.. We look forward to building on the reputation with exemplary service and commitment to delivering the best customer experience, bar none,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg. 

With the acquisition Stellar boasts 16 regional hubs, including: Portland, OR, Albany, OR, Everett, WA Tacoma, WA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Los Angeles-Metro, Upland, CA, Central Valley, CA (San Luis Obispo, Ventura), Denver, CO, Billings, MT, Phoenix, AZ, Lawrence, PA, Sparks, NV, and Tampa, FL. Through the acquisition Stellar adds nine new teammates, bringing its headcount to around 220 companywide.

In addition to its wide range of products, Stellar Industrial Supply is known for its Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program that creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

In 2021, DCS generated nearly $17.9 million in 2021 savings, or $48,378 average DCS across 370 customers. Over the past 10 years the program has accrued $148+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.

Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Make or Break Metrics
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
