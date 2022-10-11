Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires Triad Tooling

The acquisition is the company's 10th in 15 years.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Oct 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 2 24 56 Pm

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 maintenance, repair and operation products and tools from more than 1,500 brands, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Longmont, Colorado-based Triad Tooling.

The acquisition, the company’s 10th over the past 15 years, gives Stellar Industrial Supply an immediate and strong market presence in the Rocky Mountain region, offering customers a much wider breadth and depth of products.

Terms were not disclosed.

“Triad Tooling is renowned in the Rocky Mountain Region for its reputation and commitment in delivering the best products, best service, and best customer experience, bar none. Stellar Industrial Supply is honored to build on that tradition and eager to serve the Rocky Mountain region moving forward,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John Wiborg.

With Triad Tooling, Stellar now boasts 14 regional hubs, including: Portland and Albany, Oregon, Everett, Tacoma, Seattle and Spokane, Washington, Upland and San Luis Obispo, California, Billings, Montana, Phoenix, Lawrence, Pennsylvania, Sparks, Nevada, and Tampa, Florida. As part of the acquisition Stellar will bring on five new teammates, bringing its headcount to approximately 210 companywide.

“Triad Tooling has been honored for many years to serve great customers and build relationships that will last a lifetime. It has always been our goal to offer the best service possible to the people who have made us successful," owner Rhonda Spreng, President Candace Lohr and COO Ross Lohr said in a joint statement.

