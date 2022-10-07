TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor

Gläser & Flaschen provides glass packaging for the preserved food market.

TricorBraun
Oct 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
iStock

ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH.

The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe.

“Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business known for its quality, innovation, and technical expertise,” said Declan McCarthy, president, TricorBraun Europe. “We are pleased to partner with the outstanding Gläser & Flaschen team to offer more supply chain options to customers, while investing in their continued growth and expansion. We welcome Gläser & Flaschen to the TricorBraun family.”

Serving customers for nearly 20 years, Gläser & Flaschen is a leading provider of high-quality glass packaging for the growing preserved food market. The company operates from a state-of-the-art distribution and operations center in Wustermark (Brandenburg, Germany).

“We have such an intense passion for our business, our talented team, our customers and suppliers, and our strong community in the preserved food world—we knew we needed an exceptional partner as we begin our next phase of growth,” said Stefanie Burmeister, managing director, Gläser & Flaschen. “TricorBraun’s world-class reputation, paired with its focus on team members, service for customers, and emphasis on growth makes it our ideal home.”

All Gläser & Flaschen team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company’s existing location. Effective upon closing of the transaction, Gläser & Flaschen will operate as Gläser & Flaschen, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 37 packaging companies globally. The transaction is expected to close in November.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
I Stock 936777180
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
October 7, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022
Wheeler Bearing Co
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jenkins Acquires Sleeve and Fluid Film Manufacturer
Wheeler manufactures babbitt-lined bearings, aluminum alloy bearings and labyrinth seals.
October 5, 2022
Hyperion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquisition Enhances Hyperion’s Offering of Diamond, CBN Products
This is the latest of seven acquisitions during the past two and a half years.
October 4, 2022
Winsupply Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2 62fa5875a8260
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company
The addition brings 12 new locations in Florida.
October 4, 2022
Rdi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging
The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.
October 4, 2022