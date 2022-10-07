TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor

ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH.

The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe.

“Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business known for its quality, innovation, and technical expertise,” said Declan McCarthy, president, TricorBraun Europe. “We are pleased to partner with the outstanding Gläser & Flaschen team to offer more supply chain options to customers, while investing in their continued growth and expansion. We welcome Gläser & Flaschen to the TricorBraun family.”

Serving customers for nearly 20 years, Gläser & Flaschen is a leading provider of high-quality glass packaging for the growing preserved food market. The company operates from a state-of-the-art distribution and operations center in Wustermark (Brandenburg, Germany).

“We have such an intense passion for our business, our talented team, our customers and suppliers, and our strong community in the preserved food world—we knew we needed an exceptional partner as we begin our next phase of growth,” said Stefanie Burmeister, managing director, Gläser & Flaschen. “TricorBraun’s world-class reputation, paired with its focus on team members, service for customers, and emphasis on growth makes it our ideal home.”

All Gläser & Flaschen team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company’s existing location. Effective upon closing of the transaction, Gläser & Flaschen will operate as Gläser & Flaschen, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 37 packaging companies globally. The transaction is expected to close in November.