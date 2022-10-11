Firestone Building Products Adopts Holcim Name

Holcim Building Envelope has completed the next step in its brand journey as it transitions from the Firestone Building Products name to fully integrate into Holcim Group as part of its Solutions & Products business unit.

For marketing and branding purposes, the division will be known as Holcim Building Envelope, a new center of excellence for breakthrough roofing, wall, lining and waterproofing solutions for commercial and residential customers around the world. As of Oct. 3, for all uses that refer to a legal entity in the U.S. only, such as warranties, copyrights, and other legal and operation documents, Holcim has officially transitioned from Firestone Building Products Company LLC to Holcim Solutions and Products US LLC.

As part of the ongoing brand rollout, Holcim Building Envelope and its portfolio of respected brands including Elevate, will continue to phase out the use of legacy branding on all collateral, marketing and advertising materials, product packaging, as well as licenses and certificates by March 2024. Company websites will now lead with the new branding, though downloadable materials will transition over time and may continue to bear legacy branding after Oct. 3.

While the name and branding are evolving, the people, products and commitment to contributing to customers’ success remain unchanged. More than 2,000 employees comprise Holcim’s Building Envelope Division, roughly 95% of whom joined directly from Firestone Building Products last year.

With a rigorous focus on advanced solutions, superior quality and innovation, Holcim Building Envelope includes a powerful portfolio of respected brands and is committed to developing the highest quality products and processes — raising the standards of building solutions so they stand up to the elements while contributing to a healthier planet.