Pye-Barker Acquires Metro Fire & Safety

The company says it has become one of the largest fire and safety companies in the region.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety
Oct 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 42 30 Pm

ATLANTA — Pye-Barker Fire & Safety on Thursday announced its acquisition of Metro Fire & Safety Equipment in New Jersey.

The addition strengthens Pye-Barker's footprint in the state and the surrounding areas. In recent months, and through multiple acquisitions, Pye-Barker, which was already a dominant player in the U.S. market, has become one of the largest fire and safety companies in the Northeast.

Metro Fire & Safety Equipment provides full-service fire protection and life safety systems, including fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers, fire suppression systems, fire and security alarms, and safety training.

It is the story of the American dream: Metro Fire began in 1962 as a one-man fire extinguisher operation working out of a garage and has grown over the past 60 years in physical size and services. Metro Fire specializes in full-service fire and safety protection, including design, installation, inspection and repair to reduce safety risks and protect people and property.

Metro Fire also sells industrial safety equipment and fire department supplies.

"We're proud to join the Pye-Barker family as we continue to grow in the New Jersey market," said Brian Campbell, president of Metro Fire & Safety. "Under Pye-Barker's guidance, we can serve additional customers and create new opportunities for our team members to continue building their careers."

"Like Pye-Barker, Metro Fire & Safety grew from a small operation focused on extinguishers to a full-service company that provides critical protection to people and businesses in the communities they serve," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're excited to have Metro Fire on board and help them continue their legacy of quality service."

Metro Fire & Safety will continue to be operated by Campbell, along with the company's highly skilled and experienced managers and technicians, with support from Pye-Barker.

