Sonepar to Acquire Basin-River Electrical Supply

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar announced Tuesday that its U.S. subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire Basin-River Electrical Supply LLC.

This acquisition allows Sonepar to grow its business in the Plaquemine, Louisiana, market. A family-owned business since 1981, Basin-River’s branch location will be integrated into Sonepar’s Crawford Electric brand at closing.

“In the Louisiana region, Crawford operates four locations focusing on commercial and industrial segments," said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. "The Basin-River acquisition further builds Crawford’s presence with petrochemical, utility, and marine contractors.”

“Basin-River’s footprint and customer relationships makes it a great strategic fit for Crawford. Kenny and Geri Lynne Gilbert are well-respected in Plaquemine, and Basin-River’s business continues to outpace the market," said Crawford President Mike Dumas. "I look forward to welcoming the entire Basin-River team to Crawford and leveraging our companies’ strengths to expand our business opportunities.”

“We had options when it came to this acquisition and Crawford stood out from the rest. They have a history of being number one in our market and we are excited to join the team," Basin-River branch business manager Kenny Gilbert said. "Crawford has a phenomenal management team, and we could immediately tell they truly care about their employees.”

“I am most excited about being part of a much larger team with endless resources. I have always wanted to see our company grow," said Basin-River sales manager Geri Lynne Gilbert. "Crawford, combined with the vendor relationships at Sonepar, will help us achieve this dream.”

The acquisition is expected to close in October.