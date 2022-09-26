Holland Pump Acquires Sander Power Equipment, Pump & Power Equipment

The deal will bolster its footprint in the Northeast.

Holland Pump Co.
Sep 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 2 04 44 Pm
Holland Pump/PRNewswire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced Monday that it has completed the acquisitions of Sander Power Equipment, based in Trevose, Pennsylvania, and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., based in Jessup, Maryland. 

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding three branches to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisitions increase Holland Pump's capabilities to serve the municipal, construction, industrial and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, northern Virginia and Delaware.

"We look forward to being part of the Holland Pump family," said Rich Sander, president of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. "Holland Pump shares our values and commitment to delivering best-in-class pump rentals and related services to our customers."

"The acquisitions are aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach," said Holland Pump CEO Tom Vossman. "Our dedicated leadership team continues to execute our growth strategy with the great support we receive from XPV Water Partners. We are excited about our future, and we welcome the employees of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. to the Holland team."

