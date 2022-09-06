Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab

Culper Capital Partners
Sep 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm

NEW YORK — The Producto Group, a portfolio company of Culper Capital Partners, on Thursday announced the acquisition of ThermoFab, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the medical, diversified industrial and high-tech industries.

Founded in Massachusetts in 1976, ThermoFab operates two facilities totaling more than 40,000 square-feet. For more than 45 years, ThermoFab has leveraged a proprietary, blended process that brings customers most complex designs to life — with a focus on tooling detail that is unequaled anywhere in the market.

ThermoFab enclosures are utilized in thousands of applications, ranging from surgical robotics to industrial automation and test and measurement equipment across the globe.

"ThermoFab has a longstanding history of being a trusted partner in the enclosures industry and we are very excited to have them join the Producto family,” said Adam Cook, managing partner and chief investment officer of Culper and non-executive chairman of Producto. “This acquisition furthers Producto’s ability to be a full-service solutions provider, creating synergistic value for its customer base. Our enclosure customers can benefit from having a world class machining and tooling provider under the same umbrella."

"We are excited for ThermoFab to find its new home within the Producto Group, and feel Adam and team have the desired expertise to be great stewards of the business I spent my life building” said ThermoFab founder Thomas King, Jr.

“ThermoFab is the supplier of choice for complex, heavy-gauge plastic enclosures, complimenting the existing offerings of Producto in an exceptional way. I am excited for the opportunity to offer our customers a more expansive suite of services as I continue with the company in a business development capacity,” said Michael Wahl, co-founder and principal of ThermoFab.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
September 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
The deal will expand Timken's portfolio of engineered bearings.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics
The acquisition brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities.
August 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division
The municipal waterworks segment includes four branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 1 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
The deal will combine Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools.
August 30, 2022
E5d2abe5fc2b03dc472d92923862
Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply
The deal expands IMS' footprint to Northern California.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 29 At 1 16 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Acquires Alpine Gas Company
Alpine's operations will be consolidated with a nearby Holston facility.
August 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and energy and industrial supplies.
August 26, 2022