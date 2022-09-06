Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab

NEW YORK — The Producto Group, a portfolio company of Culper Capital Partners, on Thursday announced the acquisition of ThermoFab, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the medical, diversified industrial and high-tech industries.

Founded in Massachusetts in 1976, ThermoFab operates two facilities totaling more than 40,000 square-feet. For more than 45 years, ThermoFab has leveraged a proprietary, blended process that brings customers most complex designs to life — with a focus on tooling detail that is unequaled anywhere in the market.

ThermoFab enclosures are utilized in thousands of applications, ranging from surgical robotics to industrial automation and test and measurement equipment across the globe.

"ThermoFab has a longstanding history of being a trusted partner in the enclosures industry and we are very excited to have them join the Producto family,” said Adam Cook, managing partner and chief investment officer of Culper and non-executive chairman of Producto. “This acquisition furthers Producto’s ability to be a full-service solutions provider, creating synergistic value for its customer base. Our enclosure customers can benefit from having a world class machining and tooling provider under the same umbrella."

"We are excited for ThermoFab to find its new home within the Producto Group, and feel Adam and team have the desired expertise to be great stewards of the business I spent my life building” said ThermoFab founder Thomas King, Jr.

“ThermoFab is the supplier of choice for complex, heavy-gauge plastic enclosures, complimenting the existing offerings of Producto in an exceptional way. I am excited for the opportunity to offer our customers a more expansive suite of services as I continue with the company in a business development capacity,” said Michael Wahl, co-founder and principal of ThermoFab.