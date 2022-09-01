Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals

Alro Steel
Sep 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Alro Steel

Alro Steel announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Access Metals in Baltimore, effective Sept. 30.

Founded in 2006 by Yolanda Drenner, Access Metals is a service center specializing in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining and fabricating. The purchase will allow Alro to grow its customer base in the eastern U.S. while providing improved service for cut-to-size metals.

Access Metals is located at 8893 Kelso Drive, in Essex, Maryland.

“I’m pleased to announce that, effective September 30, 2022, ownership of Access Metals will transfer to Alro Steel," said Drenner. "It’s a well-established, family-owned business, founded in 1948. Alro shares my philosophy to exceed customer expectations through superior service and teamwork.”

“We are excited to welcome Access Metals to the Alro family," said Alro CEO Randy Glick. "Access Metals has a reputation for superior customer service with a strong base of manufacturing customers in Maryland.”

