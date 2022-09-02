Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical

Sonepar
Sep 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary World Electric has entered into an agreement to acquire Advance Electrical.

With a strong presence in Atlanta, the Advance Electrical acquisition offers World Electric the opportunity to expand in the third-largest electrical distribution market in the U.S. 

“With the acquisition of Advance Electrical, World Electric will greatly increase their current operations within in the Atlanta market, which is experiencing tremendous growth,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “This is a great opportunity to connect geographies and expertise and expand the level of services and capabilities for customers.”

“Combining Advance Electrical’s strong customer relationships, project management and lighting expertise with World Electric’s inventory offerings, logistics and outstanding service levels, we will bring customers a best-in-class distribution partner poised for new growth opportunities and a true omnichannel experience,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric. 

Dennis Purvis, the current owner of Advance Electrical, said, “After just a few meetings with World Electric, we realized the extent of resources they have available. It’s exciting to think about how World Electric will build our business capabilities, provide our associates with incredible opportunities, and elevate our service to the electrical contractors in our markets.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of September.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics
August 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division
August 30, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics
The acquisition brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities.
August 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division
The municipal waterworks segment includes four branches across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 1 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
The deal will combine Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools.
August 30, 2022
E5d2abe5fc2b03dc472d92923862
Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply
The deal expands IMS' footprint to Northern California.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 29 At 1 16 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Acquires Alpine Gas Company
Alpine's operations will be consolidated with a nearby Holston facility.
August 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and energy and industrial supplies.
August 26, 2022
I Stock 881313828
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shipping Container Giants Abandon Merger
The deal would have combined two of the world’s four suppliers of insulated container boxes and refrigerated shipping containers.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 04 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
The combined company will support growing demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
August 25, 2022