Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary World Electric has entered into an agreement to acquire Advance Electrical.

With a strong presence in Atlanta, the Advance Electrical acquisition offers World Electric the opportunity to expand in the third-largest electrical distribution market in the U.S.

“With the acquisition of Advance Electrical, World Electric will greatly increase their current operations within in the Atlanta market, which is experiencing tremendous growth,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “This is a great opportunity to connect geographies and expertise and expand the level of services and capabilities for customers.”

“Combining Advance Electrical’s strong customer relationships, project management and lighting expertise with World Electric’s inventory offerings, logistics and outstanding service levels, we will bring customers a best-in-class distribution partner poised for new growth opportunities and a true omnichannel experience,” said Tammy Livers, president of World Electric.

Dennis Purvis, the current owner of Advance Electrical, said, “After just a few meetings with World Electric, we realized the extent of resources they have available. It’s exciting to think about how World Electric will build our business capabilities, provide our associates with incredible opportunities, and elevate our service to the electrical contractors in our markets.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of September.