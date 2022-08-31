PLA Acquires TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics

Pallet Logistics of America
Aug 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 48 14 Pm
PLA/Globe Newswire

DALLAS — Pallet Logistics of America, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners LLC and an asset-based pallet management services provider, has acquired TaylorMade Pallets & Logistics, the largest independently owned pallet company in Central and South Texas.

Founded in 2000 by Jeff and Jenny Gill, TaylorMade is a family-owned and operated provider of new, recycled, remanufactured and custom-sized pallets. With a 17-acre facility in San Antonio, Texas, TaylorMade serves a highly diversified customer base, including various Fortune 500 companies.

The acquisition of TaylorMade brings PLA's asset network to 77 facilities and expands the company's capacity and service capabilities within the South Texas market. 

"We are honored to join the PLA Family of Companies," said Byron Evans, CEO of TaylorMade. "Our entire team is looking forward to offering South Texas an even broader array of pallet and logistics services through PLA's expansive network and capacity."

"I'm proud to welcome TaylorMade to the PLA Family of Companies," said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. "TaylorMade's highly-efficient operations, dedication to quality, and commitment to their customers have earned them their position as one of the leading pallet operators in South Texas." 

Wade Glisson, partner at Silver Oak, added, "We are excited to partner with the Gill family, Byron Evans, and the entire team at TaylorMade, and look forward to supporting their continued growth. TaylorMade represents the sixth strategic partnership within the PLA platform, further expanding our footprint and enhancing our service capabilities."

