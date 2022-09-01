New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited

NORTHVALE, N.J. — New Yorker Electronics, Co. Inc., a global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, discrete semiconductors and supply chain services, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Switches Unlimited Inc., a Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls for the widest range of markets, including industrial, military, medical, and food and beverage.

The newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary will continue to operate under the name Switches Unlimited.

“New Yorker Electronics’ purchase of Switches Unlimited marks our second acquisition in less than two years,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. “We are continuing to identify and invest in strategic assets which affirm our commitment to provide customers with an unparalleled selection, depth of inventory, in addition to the highest level of customer and engineering services. Everyone at New Yorker Electronics is confident the acquisition of Switches Unlimited will deliver significant added value to our customers while expanding New Yorker Electronics’ footprint throughout the U.S.”

A long-established distributor of electronic components for new designs and replacements, Switches Unlimited specializes in panel design, automation controls along with drop-in replacements for obsolete parts. The company maintains a deep, ready-to-ship inventory of switches, relays, timers, circuit breakers, enclosures, terminal blocks, and transformers. Also stocked are level, liquid, proximity, and photoelectric controls. A comprehensive range of MIL-SPEC parts are further inventoried.

Included among the over 25 manufacturers’ parts inventoried are IDEC, Turck, Carling, Hammond, nVent Hoffman, Schmersal, Carlo Gavazzi, WERMA, NKK, Leuze, Conta-Clip, CIT, Adalet and Solico.