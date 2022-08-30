Core & Main to Acquire Trumbull's Waterworks Division

Core & Main Inc.
Aug 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 3 18 56 Pm
Core & Main Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the municipal waterworks division of Trumbull Industries Inc. and an affiliated entity, a supplier of specialty and private label products for the municipal and industrial markets based in Ohio.

“Trumbull Industries municipal division has operated for more than 100 years as a trusted partner in the waterworks sector," said Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair. "I look forward to combining two teams that are dedicated to exemplary customer service."

“The Trumbull Industries municipal team has built enduring customer relationships through their industry expertise and steadfast service," added Core & Main President Jack Schaller. "I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together with access to an even broader array of products and services through Core & Main’s national supply chain."

Founded in 1922, Trumbull Industries and its affiliated entities focus on delivering the highest level of customer service and value to its customers. Based in Ohio, Trumbull Industries municipal division distributes a variety of products to the waterworks industry, currently operating four branches located in Youngstown and Akron, Ohio, and Bentleyville and Meadville, Pennsylvania.

“We have a dedicated team of employees who provide exceptional service and an array of high-quality products,” said Sam H. Miller of Trumbull Industries’ municipal division. “Core & Main has its own remarkable history, and it is apparent we share a fundamental set of values. Their focus on collaborative associate development and excellent customer service creates a lot of excitement for our team.”

